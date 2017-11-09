Call Of Duty: WWII Nazi Zombies’ Detail-Packed Comic-Con Panel Now Watchable Online

Earlier this week at San Diego Comic-Con Activision and developer Sledgehammer Games fully pulled back the bloodstained curtain on Call of Duty: WWII Nazi Zombies. We all got to see the game's gruesome new trailer, but the Nazi Zombies panel wasn't livestreamed – aside from a few tweets from the official Call of Duty Twitter account, we haven't received full details.

Well, that's now changed, as Activision has released the entire Nazi Zombies SDCC 2017 panel online. The Q&A, which features Sledgehammer Games co-founder Michael Condrey, Nazi Zombies creative director Cameron Dayton, and Sledgehammer director of development Jon Horsley, as well as the game's core cast of David Tennant, Elodie Yung, Katheryn Winnick, and Udo Kier, can be viewed above.

Scroll down for some of the key points touched on…