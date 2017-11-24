These Gamers Will Play Call Of Duty: WWII On A Professional Level For You – For A Price

Playing Call of Duty: WWII is a lot of fun, but there are some people that just don't have time for it right now, either because they're busy with other games or working at their jobs. But for those that want to reap the rewards without actually playing the game (which really makes no sense), there's a service for that.

As originally reported by EGM, an outsourcing blog called Bidvine has launched a page that is currently hiring players that are good at Call of Duty: WWII to assist others that aren't as skilled to play through the game and boost their stats, using their user log-in. Once you're signed in, they'll play the matches for you and start to build up experience, and complete certain objectives you may not be able to beat.

The service also offers the ability for gaming folk to actually visit your home and play the game there, if you prefer (and we're not quite sure who would).

Those that are interested can go over to the site and put in their request. That includes putting in a bid for a gamer to do their work, with a cost of around $20 an hour.

Speaking with EGM, Bidvine co-founder Russ Morgan explained, "We've already had a number of sign-ups and we're looking forward to seeing how many more we get. The rise in professional gaming has been meteoric over the last few years, and there are thousands of people who can help out the more time-strapped gamers among us."

Those that are interested in signing up to be a gamer for the site can do so, but they must be able to prove their skills before they become aptly employed.

We understand that it's ideal for professional gamers to show off their skill in games like this, but that's what esports competitions are for. This service doesn't exactly sound like a great value to certain consumers.

First off, you'd have to pay for the game, which is $60 out of pocket. Secondly, you'd have to pay a gamer to play the game for you, which can easily run you $60+, depending how many hours you require. And the idea of a gamer coming to your house and playing? That…just doesn't sound right.

Seriously, just play the game yourself or stick with whatever game you're playing, then get around to Call of Duty: WWII. It can be challenging, but with enough practice, you'll get better – and save yourself a reasonable amount of cash.

Call of Duty: WWII is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.