Call of Duty: WWII Update Fixes Headquarters, Daily Reward Issues

A new update is out for Call of Duty: WWII that took care of several issues with the game’s social space while also making some security improvements.

As far as updates go, the latest patch from Sledgehammer Games is pretty light in terms of content. You won’t find any drastic buffs or nerfs to your favorite weapons within the update that rolled out on Nov. 17, but you might notice things moving a bit smoother when you’re navigating the Headquarters area or trying to access your Daily Login Rewards.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below are all of the areas that were changed with Call of Duty: WWII’s most recent patch:

Fixed an issue where the Daily Login Reward popup was not showing up correctly after initially breaking the login streak.

Fixed an issue where certain game modes were not counting towards objective wins

Increased the time in which players can load back into the game lobby before timing out

Security improvements

Fixed an issue with entering the Headquarters after leaving the Store

Additional fixes and improvements with the Quartermaster

The patch comes not long after dedicated servers were reinstated. As many players might’ve noticed, the dedicated servers were temporarily turned off as the game switched to a P2P system for a while so that Sledgehammer Games could address some issues. They’re back up and running now though, so you should have fewer problems when playing online, especially after this newest patch.

Moving forward, Sledgehammer Games’ Michael Condrey recently commented on several areas that he thought needed to be addressed. Balance suggestions and similar ideas are always thrown at developers from left and right, but one player recently organized his thoughts into some constructive feedback that Condrey happily accepted. In response to the video containing the criticism, Condrey briefly tweeted about some of the issues that he felt were fairly critiqued and were due for some changes.

Sledgehammer Games closed out the patch notes of their most recent update by promising that they’ve got more plans in the works, so make sure you follow their Twitter account and check back here to know right when the next Call of Duty: WWII patch releases.