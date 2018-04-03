Call of Duty: WWII The War Machine DLC Gets Official Trailer, War Mode Details

With the latest downloadable content for Call of Duty: WWII just days away from release, Activision has begun building up hype for it, with a new trailer that shows just what The War Machine is made of.

The new DLC pack, which drops next week for PlayStation 4 and later for Xbox One and PC, will introduce a number of new multiplayer maps for players to take part in, along with a new Operation Husky War Mode, as well as the next chapter in the Nazi Zombies series, The Shadowed Throne.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer, which you can see above, provides a glimpse of each of the maps that you’ll be playing on, along with a peek at the other parts of The War Machine – and it looks pretty action packed. And, for that matter, The Shadowed Throne looks really messed up. Good luck surviving that.

On top of that, over at the PlayStation Blog, Sledgehammer Games has provided some new details on the Operation Husky War Mode, and has broken down just what objectives players will have to face within it. You’ll see those broken down below, including the debut of aerial dogfighting – a feature fans are sure to love.

Objective #1: Retrieve the Intel: As Operation Husky opens, you and your fellow soldiers will need to collect three key pieces intel under the cover of night. Two of these are located on the upper levels of an Axis-controlled building, while one is in the garage below. Allied forces have access to a finite number of Molotov cocktails that can used to push into the defended areas, while Axis fighters have a limited number of tripwires that can set up to ambush incoming soldiers.

As Operation Husky opens, you and your fellow soldiers will need to collect three key pieces intel under the cover of night. Two of these are located on the upper levels of an Axis-controlled building, while one is in the garage below. Allied forces have access to a finite number of Molotov cocktails that can used to push into the defended areas, while Axis fighters have a limited number of tripwires that can set up to ambush incoming soldiers. Objective #2: Transmit the Intel : Once the Allies have secured three pieces of intel, they must push forward and take control of a nearby Axis-held radio station to transmit the information back to Headquarters. This multi-level building is fortified with a machine gun nest, along with two buildable walls. It’s a tough spot to defend but can also be a hard location to capture.

: Once the Allies have secured three pieces of intel, they must push forward and take control of a nearby Axis-held radio station to transmit the information back to Headquarters. This multi-level building is fortified with a machine gun nest, along with two buildable walls. It’s a tough spot to defend but can also be a hard location to capture. Objective #3: Take to the Skies: If the Allied forces are successful in getting the radio intel through to Headquarters, you will find yourself in the cockpit of a fighter plane in the skies high above Sicily, dogfighting against your enemies. Take down the enemy fighters to defend the bombers and achieve victory as the Allies or wipe out the opposing fighters so that you can take down the bombing run and successfully win on the Axis side.

It sounds like The War Machine should have the biggest Call of Duty: WWII content to date – and keep in mind we’ve still got two packs coming this year, too.

Call of Duty: WWII is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. The War Machine DLC will debut on April 10 for PlayStation 4, and at a later time for Xbox One and PC.