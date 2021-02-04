Call of Duty: How to Get the Rai K-84 in Firebase Z

✖

The highly-anticipated Firebase Z Zombies map has finally arrived on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, giving players the chance to head to Vietnam as they continue the Dark Aether storyline. In addition to introducing new story elements and unique zombies, Firebase Z also brings a brand new weapon into the fold that players are desperate to get their hands on. It's called the Rai K-84, and it's an absolute zombie-killing machine. There are two ways to get your paws on one of these guns, one of which requires a lot of luck and the other is pretty time consuming.

So if you want the Rai K-84, which will be really helpful as you advance into the later rounds of the game, there are a couple of ways to go about it. The easiest way is to simply try for it in the mystery box. The Rai K is part of the mystery box rotation so you can get one by just paying $950 as many times as you can and hoping luck will be on your side. But resources are finite, and the odds to land a weapon like that are tough.

To eliminate any luck from the equation, you'll have to build a Rai K-84 from scratch, and the process isn't super easy. However, if you can follow the instructions we lay out here, you shouldn't have any trouble.

After you ensure that the power to the Base and Village are turned on, head over to the Weapons Lab area and pick up the blueprint on the wall. Once you do that, head over to the Scorched Defense area and look for a body by the tank. There will be a prompt to pull an eye out of its socket. Take the eye from the body and head over to the Weapons Lab, using the eye to gain access via the retinal scanner. Inside the Lab, take the key from the drawer next to the computer. Here's where things start to get difficult.

Head over the barracks with the key and unlock all of the lockers. There will be an artifact for you to pick up, accompanied by a few of the dangerous Mimics zombies. Kill all of the Mimics and you'll be able to pick up the gun barrel. Mangles will show up next, and you'll have to kill them until one drops the gun's magazine.

Once you've got those parts, it's time to head back to the weapons lab. Charge up the magazine on the table that has the bomb on it. This will allow you to get the code from the computer that you need in order to find the converter.

The computer will give you a sequence of three numbers. Those correspond to areas on the dart board in the Village Mess Hall. Shoot those three numbers in order and you'll get the converter. Once you have the converter in your hands, you can go back to the Weapons Lab and assemble the Rai K-84.

Getting the new gun isn't easy, but it's certainly worth it if you can put all of the parts together.

Have you been enjoying Firebase Z so far? Let us know in the comments!