‘Call of Juarez: Gunslinger’ Remaster Teased in ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Video Message

An announcement related to the Call of Juarez games may be coming with the game’s Facebook page being updated with new images and a video directed at the characters in Red Dead Redemption 2.

A report from GameSpot showed that the “Official Call of Juarez Gunslinger Facebook fanpage” was updated recently to have a new cover photo and profile picture. Another image was also shared that showed Call of Juarez: Gunslinger’s protagonist standing over a canyon with the text “I haven’t been here in many years. Name’s Silas Greaves,” captioning the image. While the Facebook page calls itself a “fanpage,” it’s “liked” by both Techland and Ubisoft, the original creators of the series.

Following that trickle of teasers, a video was shared to the Facebook page on Monday that brought Red Dead Redemption 2 into the mix with Silas Greaves directing a message towards Arthur Morgan. The protagonist of Red Dead Redemption 2, Arthur Morgan runs with the Van der Linde gang, a group that was also referenced in the video posted on Facebook.

“The Old West is full of legends,” Silas Greaves says in the video above. “And you, Arthur Morgan, soon will b e one of the greatest, I’m sure. Because legends, you know, they never die. They change to come back stronger than ever.”

The language used in the video definitely hints at some kind of announcement pertaining to the games, one of the more likely reveals being that the 2013 game Call of Juarez: Gunslinger could be getting a remaster. It was originally released for the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PC but hasn’t yet had another game or a remaster released on the current generation of consoles. There’s also the chance that Techland could be teasing a new Call of Juarez game featuring the same protagonist.

If there were any doubts about whether the Facebook page was official or not, the video at the top comes straight from the TechlandGames YouTube channel. It’s filed under the Call of Juarez: Gunslinger game category, another hint that the project would be a remaster as opposed to an entirely new game.

Call of Juarez news was hinted at months ago when Techland, the developers of the game, regained the publishing rights to the series. Ubisoft confirmed the news, but the sudden shift in publishing rights gave those who liked the series hope of some sort of announcement from Techland.

No further information is known about Techland’s plans for the future of the Call of Juarez games at this time.