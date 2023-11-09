Candela Obscura Nexus Announced by Demiplane

Candela Obscura is getting a digital toolset. Today, Demiplane and Darrington Press announced the launch of Candela Obscura Nexus, a new digital companion for the soon to be released tabletop RPG. The new Candela Obscura Nexus will include both the free-to-access Quickstart Guide and the Core Rulebook, with players able to create characters, use interactive character sheets, and look up rules and lore for the game. Also available will be in-world ephemera and other items that can be shared with players to bring the Fairelands, the setting of the game, to life. The Core Rulebook will be available on Candela Obscura Nexus for

Demiplane has been building an impressive collection of digital companions for various tabletop RPGs, including Pathfinder, Vampire: The Masquerade, Avatar Legends, and the Marvel Multiverse RPG. However, this will be the first time that Demiplane has launched a full nexus with character creation tools at the game's launch.

Candela Obscura is Critical Role's first tabletop RPG, set to be released this month. The new ruleset uses the Illuminated Worlds system, a narrative RPG system that draws heavily from Blades in the Dark and Vaesen, among other influences. Notably, the game uses a D6 pool system for checks instead of a D20-based system like Dungeons & Dragons. The game was previewed earlier this year with the launch of Critical Role's Candela Obscura series, which features a rotating cast of players playing through a three session arc. The third "Chapter" of the Candela Obscura show will debut in November.

"Our aim with every new game system added to Demiplane is to ensure it's inviting for both newcomers and seasoned gamers, focusing on the sheer joy of play," said Demiplane Co-founder Peter Romenesko, in a press release. "Working alongside the talented team at Darrington Press has been a dream and we've been able to tailor our digital companion to offer smooth entry points like an intuitive step-by-step character creation and a user-friendly game rules compendium. We believe packaging these elements, combined with the Candela Obscura's deep lore, creatures, artifacts, and more in the players' hands allows us to enhance the immersion of the Candela Obscura experience whether it happens online or at the table."

Both Candela Obscura and the Candela Obscura Nexus will launch on November 14th.