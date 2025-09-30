New Resident Evil Project Announced by Capcom

The Resident Evil 2 remake originally came out on PS4, Xbox One, and PC in 2019, but it has made its way elsewhere in the ensuing years, as is often the case with Capcom’s games. Such platforms include the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch (through the much-maligned cloud), and certain iOS devices. However, this latest version isn’t coming to homes. Dubbed Resident Evil 2: Arcade, this previously half-revealed arcade-centric adaptation has been announced to be coming out in limited fashion in late 2025.

Capcom and Bandai Namco did not give a more specific date for this title but did unveil a new trailer. It showcases some on-rails gameplay set in familiar places from the remake but from a new first-person perspective. Some of these scenes include Mr. X, infected dogs, Lickers, and scores of generic zombies within the Raccoon City Police Department. The footage shows two-player co-op with Leon and Claire being the pair of playable characters. It is unknown if more will be revealed down the line.

According to the announcement post, Resident Evil was chosen because it would be the “ultimate gun-shooting game” and an “ideal property to deliver a premier experience.” Something not shown in the trailer, though, is how it blasts air at players and has vibrating floors inside the cabinet. These effects are meant to have players “experience fear with their entire body.”

The Resident Evil 2 Arcade Game Is Coming Soon

Unless home ports are announced down the line, this isn’t going to be something players can buy and experience in their homes like all the other versions of the Resident Evil 2 remake. But the two companies revealed that users can play Arcade through two location tests. The North American one will be sometime in winter 2025, while the one in Japan will be held in spring 2026. It is currently unclear where exactly these tests will take place or how a more widespread rollout would unfold.

This more formal announcement has come with a slight title change, too. It was originally called Resident Evil 2: Dead Shot when IGN stumbled upon a cabinet in the United Kingdom. However, it seems like its new subtitle — Arcade — is a little more straightforward and leaves less room for confusion.

Resident Evil has had a history with arcades and the on-rails shooting genre. Resident Evil Survivor 2 – Code: Veronica had its own arcade release in addition to a PS2 port (which was only released in Europe and Japan). Similar to how RE2: Arcade reinterprets the RE2 remake, Survivor 2 uses elements from the original Code: Veronica but puts them in a new genre. And similar to Arcade, this game also went through a name change, as it originally had “Fire Zone” as its subtitle.

Survivor, Dead Aim, The Umbrella Chronicles, and The Darkside Chronicles are also other on-rails Resident Evil games that came out on consoles. The latter two titles even supported the Wii’s motion controls and PS3’s Move controllers, letting players aim and shoot as if they were using a light gun in an arcade. Dead Aim also supported the PS2’s light gun and USB mouse. Survivor supported the PS1’s light gun peripherals in Europe and Japan, but such functionality was removed for the North American release (the PC version also only came out in China and Taiwan).

