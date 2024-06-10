Capcom Bringing More Resident Evil Games to Apple Devices

Last year, Capcom brought Resident Evil Village to Apple devices, giving users the chance to experience the most recent game in the franchise. It seems this was not a one and done, however, as the publisher will be bringing two more games to Apple devices in 2024. The publisher announced today that Resident Evil 7 Biohazard will be arriving July 2nd on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The survival horror game will also be playable on any iPad or Mac with the M1 chip or later. Additionally, the Resident Evil 2 remake is also in development for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

According to Capcom, the Apple versions of Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and Resident Evil 2 will support universal purchase and cross-progression. This means buying the games on one Apple device will allow them to be played on another, and save data between the Apple versions (not the console or PC versions) will be accessible, making it so that players can pick-up on mobile where they left off on their Mac. Each game will also offer free trial downloads, allowing players to demo the game before making a purchase.

Why Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil 2?

While there are a lot of Resident Evil games Capcom could have selected to bring to Apple devices, these two might be the ones that make the most sense. Resident Evil 7 Biohazard takes place before the events of Resident Evil Village, serving as an introduction to the character Ethan Winters. For Resident Evil Village players that want to see how Ethan's journey first began, or those looking for an entry point into the franchise, this could be a very strong option.

It also makes sense for Capcom to choose Resident Evil 2. The remake is the best-selling game in the history of the franchise, breaking the series sales record last year. For many players, the original version of Resident Evil 2 was their entry into the series, and it's a fairly easy one to jump into if you haven't played the original game. Resident Evil 2 details the Raccoon City incident, and introduced players to two of the most popular characters in the series: Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield. An Apple release date has not been announced for Resident Evil 2, at this time.

Future Resident Evil Games on Apple

With Resident Evil 2 currently in development for Apple, it seems like a very safe bet that the remakes for Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 4 won't be far behind. Over the last few years, Capcom has been remaking a number of games in the series, and it seems there will be more on the way. Resident Evil Village clearly must have performed well enough for Capcom to continue bringing its games to Apple devices, so hopefully we'll see more of these games coming to Apple products in the future!

