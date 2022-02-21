Capcom Fans Are Trying to Guess The Company’s Big Announcement

Last week, Capcom launched a mysterious website with nothing but a countdown timer. The countdown is set to end in a few short hours, and anticipation is at a high. Capcom has been trending on Twitter, as a number of fans have been making their guesses about what will be revealed once the countdown ends. As of this writing, all signs point to Street Fighter 6, and Capcom has been hinting about the game over the last few months. Of course, it’s also possible the reveal could be related to other major Capcom franchises, such as Resident Evil or Monster Hunter.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the original Street Fighter, which first appeared in Japanese arcades in 1987. Capcom has already revealed a logo for the anniversary, and teased announcements for the series throughout the year. Given all that, it seems like a pretty safe bet that Capcom won’t be revealing Resident Evil Village DLC, a new Dino Crisis, or a brand-new 2D Mega Man game, but you can’t blame fans for getting their hopes up. Hopefully, the reveal will deliver on the hype!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Capcom!

Capcom has a dedicated fanbase.

Seeing Capcom and Street Fighter trending for multiple days in a row, makes me happy that there's a ton of Capcom fans out there, excited for the countdown to end. Only 5 hours left! — Dani (@ItsDaniPlays) February 21, 2022

Two strong possibilities!

Hoping the Capcom announcement is Street Fighter 6 or RE8 DLC — NinNet (@NinNetIsCool) February 21, 2022

More Village wouldn’t be a bad thing.

I wouldn't be surprised if that Capcom countdown is just Resident Evil Village DLC — Jacob  (@Mega_Mii51) February 21, 2022

That would be something nice to wake up to!

Capcom countdown ends at 2 AM??

Nah ima sleep it better be another mega man game tomorrow — Bodega Bandit 🇩🇴 (@KalDeezNuts) February 21, 2022

Maybe it’ll be another match-up against SNK.

So hear me out, KoF XV just launched, SNK has the Street Fighter license for a time for KOFAS, Development is pretty much wrapped for SF5 and brand recognition is the highest its been for both companies as competitors. The announcement isn't SF6.



It's Capcom vs Snk 3 — ZexMarquis (@zexmarquis) February 21, 2022

Oh Capcom, please let it be Dino Crisis.

This Capcom announcement could be anything.



It could be SF6

It could be a revival of a series, like Darkstalkers or Dino Crisis.

It could even be something we've never seen before or could even guess.



Who knows, that's the fun — Relbot β (@Relivard) February 21, 2022

Street Fighter 6 seems like the most likely scenario.

capcom's countdown reveal is on the same day as the final day for the sfv pro tour, if it ain't sf6 imma be heated fr — Jay (@MPJfgc) February 21, 2022

Come on Capcom, we’re dying over here!