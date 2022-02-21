Capcom Fans Are Trying to Guess The Company’s Big Announcement

Last week, Capcom launched a mysterious website with nothing but a countdown timer. The countdown is set to end in a few short hours, and anticipation is at a high. Capcom has been trending on Twitter, as a number of fans have been making their guesses about what will be revealed once the countdown ends. As of this writing, all signs point to Street Fighter 6, and Capcom has been hinting about the game over the last few months. Of course, it’s also possible the reveal could be related to other major Capcom franchises, such as Resident Evil or Monster Hunter.
This year marks the 35th anniversary of the original Street Fighter, which first appeared in Japanese arcades in 1987. Capcom has already revealed a logo for the anniversary, and teased announcements for the series throughout the year. Given all that, it seems like a pretty safe bet that Capcom won’t be revealing Resident Evil Village DLC, a new Dino Crisis, or a brand-new 2D Mega Man game, but you can’t blame fans for getting their hopes up. Hopefully, the reveal will deliver on the hype!
