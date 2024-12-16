Capcom Wants to Focus More on “Dormant IPs” Following Okami and Onimusha Announcements

At The Game Awards last week, Capcom announced Onimusha Way of the Sword, as well as a sequel to Okami. Both announcements seemed to come out of nowhere, surprising fans that had been requesting new games in both franchises. It seems that this is going to be part of a trend for Capcom moving forward. In a press release on the company’s official website, the publisher says that these two games are only the start. While fans can expect Capcom to continue focusing on its biggest IPs, it’s going to dig deeper into its catalog to bring back games fans haven’t seen in a while.

“In addition to regularly releasing major new titles each year, Capcom is focusing on re-activating dormant IPs that haven’t had a new title launch recently. The company is working to further enhance corporate value by leveraging its rich library of content, which includes reviving past IPs like the two titles announced above, in order to continuously produce highly efficient, high-quality titles,” the press release reads.

Mega man legends

It’s too early to say what else we could see from Capcom, but the publisher has no shortage of IPs that would be strong candidates for a new game. One prime example is Dino Crisis, which hasn’t seen a new game in more than two decades. During the Capcom Super Elections earlier this year, Dino Crisis received the most votes in a question about the series that voters “would like to see get a sequel or new game.” Dino Crisis received a staggering 80,769 votes in that poll, showing that there’s still a lot of interest in the survival horror series.

Mega Man Legends is another IP fans would love to see make a comeback. Before disappearing, the series saw two successful games, and even a well-regarded spin-off. Mega Man Legends 3 was in development for Nintendo 3DS at one point, but the project was cancelled back in 2011. Like Dino Crisis, it’s now been more than two decades since there’s been a new Mega Man Legends, even though the series has a number of passionate fans. At this point, a lot of Mega Man Legends fans would probably settle for a collection of the three games in the series, as we’ve seen with so many other Mega Man spin-offs over the last few years.

For now, Capcom fans are going to have to be patient to see what the future holds. The publisher owns some of the most beloved franchises in all of gaming, and there’s really no shortage of great games that are deserving of a comeback like we’re seeing with Okami and Onimusha. While Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, and Street Fighter are the three biggest IPs under Capcom’s roof, there are countless other games that deserve a second chance at finding an audience.

What Capcom IPs do you want to see make a comeback? Are you excited for the new Onimusha and Okami games?