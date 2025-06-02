Resident Evil 5 Remake Gets Disappointing Update

If you’re holding out hope for a Resident Evil 5 Remake, you probably shouldn’t expect it anytime soon. Capcom is one of the biggest Japanese video game publishers out there and a large part of that comes from how well it supports its biggest franchises. Of course, there are games like Street Fighter which are always being supported extensively, but the Resident Evil series is also a big pillar. The franchise began all the way back in the 90s and has remained relevant ever since thanks to frequent new releases in the survival horror series along with frequent re-invention with co-op stories, embracing first-person horror, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over the last decade, Capcom has really retooled Resident Evil to make it the most popular it has probably ever been. With a new Resident Evil movie on the way, many are wondering when the next game will release. It’s heavily rumored that Resident Evil 9 will be revealed sometime this week after a four year wait, but fans are wondering what’s going on with the remakes. Capcom has done an incredible job at remaking all of the mainline Resident Evil games with modernized controls, story changes, and much more. It’s been a great way to not only get new fans onboard, but give veterans a fresh taste of something they already love.

The remakes have been huge hits for Capcom, but unfortunately, after Resident Evil 4, the games get a bit iffy. Resident Evil 5 is a bit of a controversial game for a number of reasons, which has made some wonder if Capcom will even bother. It sounds like Capcom is instead focusing its efforts on remaking some other Resident Evil games like Code Veronica right now, as a Resident Evil 5 Remake reportedly isn’t in development. Reputable Resident Evil insider Dusk Golem said on Twitter that they weren’t aware of any Resident Evil 5 remake being in development, but does believe it will happen eventually.

It's not that RE:5 Remake will never happen, it's just not on the cards right now. I sorta' think RE:5 is like Code Veronica was previously in that it's more "when" than "if". Code Veronica Remake wasn't in dev in 2020 for example, but it did enter dev in late 2022. https://t.co/VpEK0LxzPl — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) June 2, 2025

Of course, this would be a pretty big remake for Capcom. All of the previous remakes have been exclusively single player, but this would mean it would be the first co-op game in the series to be properly remade. It’s hard to imagine Capcom skipping the co-op portion as not only is it a big piece of why the game is successful, but it also means increased sales as people push their friends to play it with them. As of right now, it sounds like a Resident Evil 5 remake would be years away. Capcom is focused on a bunch of other projects in the series right now.

However, perhaps Resident Evil 5 remake will be released on the PlayStation 6 and next Xbox. Only time will tell what Capcom has in store, but for now, you’ll have to wait to enjoy more co-op Resident Evil games. It’s unclear if Capcom has any plans to make any new co-op Resident Evil games, but perhaps if and when 5 gets a remake, it could inspire them to do so.

Do you want to see Resident Evil 5 get a remake? Let me know in the comments.