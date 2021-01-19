Capcom Says Resident Evil Village Event Will Have Some Surprises

✖

The Resident Evil Village event is happening on Thursday to reveal the first ever look at some gameplay from the next mainline Resident Evil game. But the event itself was just known as the “Resident Evil Showcase” and was never advertised to be only about Resident Evil Village, so it was expected that there’d be more news perhaps unrelated to the game. Capcom’s latest preview of the event added to those suspicions with the publisher teasing that there would be “a few more surprises in store.”

The latest reference to the Resident Evil Showcase came from a post on the PlayStation Blog from Capcom. Associate manager of the social media and community team Kellen Haney hyped up the event by saying that there’d be an extended trailer for the Resident Evil Village game that’d reveal more details, some new information on the game overall, and a first look at gameplay. Haney said Capcom wouldn’t be spoiling all the surprises though, and to close out the post, teased that there’s more to share on Thursday.

“We’ve got a few more surprises in store, but you’ll simply have to wait and see what those are,” Haney said.

If there were to be news of any other Resident Evil game besides Village during the event, the most obvious conclusion that people have already drawn is that there’d be news of more remakes or remasters. Capcom also has such an acclaimed library of Resident Evil games to pull from that there’s no shortage of opportunities for reviving the classics as made evident by the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3. Some are predicting that Capcom may announce a remake of Resident Evil 4 while others aren’t convinced and have suggested the company will announce remasters of older games instead.

We could also hear news of completely new Resident Evil experiences and not just remakes or remasters from the event. A beta opportunity to celebrate the anniversary of Resident Evil was announced not long ago with signups open to select Resident Evil fans, but it wasn’t said what game the beta would be for. Limited info available through the signup page for the beta said it would be a multiplayer title. That could mean it’s a standalone experience or perhaps one releasing as part of the next main game similarly to how Resident Evil Resistance was included in the Resident Evil 3 remake.

Capcom’s Resident Evil Showcase will take place on January 21st at 2 p.m. PST.