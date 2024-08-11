Capcom Wants to Makes All its Old Fighting Games Available Again

When it comes to fighting games, there’s really no company with a record as strong as Capcom. The publisher has a massive library of franchises, including Street Fighter, Darkstalkers, and more. Unfortunately, a lot of the company’s older fighting games remain difficult to come by. However, that might be changing in the near future. In a new interview with IGN, Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics producer Shuhei Matsumoto revealed that the company wants to bring all of its older fighting games to modern platforms. That should be welcome news to both longtime fans, as well as newcomers that never got a chance to play those games when they first released.

“We want all our classic fighting games to be available for modern consoles because we just want to be able to reach as many people who may have never had the opportunity to play these games back in the day. So we constantly think forward, and we want to make sure that it’s as accessible as possible for all audiences,” said Matsumoto.

It could be a while before we see all of Capcom’s old fighting games on modern platforms, but it seems like this plan from the publisher is already underway. Before the end of 2024, Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics will be released on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. The collection features six classic fighting games (as well as one arcade brawler). Additionally, SNK vs. Capcom SVC Chaos got a surprise release on Switch and PS4 last month, but it’s worth noting that the game is published by SNK, and not Capcom.

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection is conspicuously missing Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, which is already available on PS4 and Xbox One, but not Switch; that’s one game that Switch owners wouldn’t mind seeing re-released! Personally, I’d love to see the return of Tatsunoko vs. Capcom: Ultimate All-Stars, a great fighting game that released on Wii and in arcades back in 2008. The title featured a mix of classic Capcom characters with anime favorites from Tatsunoko Production. Of course, plenty of other Capcom fans probably have suggestions of their own, and it’ll be interesting to see what comes back as a result of this initiative!

