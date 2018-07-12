Last Call for 20% Off ‘Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker’ For the Nintendo Switch and 3DS

If you missed Nintendo‘s Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker when it was first released on the Wii U, now is your chance to experience it on the Nintendo Switch or 3DS. However, this version will feature new courses based on the various kingdoms in Super Mario Odyssey. Sound good? If so, you might want to grab it now because today, July 12th, is the last chance for Amazon Prime members to save 20% on the physical copy.

Nintendo Switch owners can reserve their copy here and 3DS owners can reserve their copy here until the clock strikes midnight and the game is unleashed into the world. You can check out the official description and gameplay trailer below:

Captain Toad stars in his own puzzling quest on the Nintendo Switch system! Our stubby hero must dodge dangers and track treasures across many trap-filled courses. Survive smoldering volcanoes, hazardous steam engines, haunted houses, and even new courses based on the Super Mario Odyssey game! Luckily, a second player can join in by tossing turnips at enemies.

Play anytime, anywhere, and anyway you want—even in two-player mode using a pair of Joy-Con controllers on one Nintendo Switch system—in TV mode or Tabletop mode. You could also play alone in handheld mode! No matter what, explore each puzzling course for treasure, like hidden Super Gems and Power Stars. As you reclaim the treasure stolen by the monstrous, greedy bird, Wingo, you’ll eventually be able to play as Toadette! These tiny heroes must waddle, hide, pluck, chuck, and power-up through enemy-infested locales like towers, wild-west shanties, and Goomba waterparks—all bursting with secrets. Aim your head-mounted flashlight at adventure!

On a related note, the highly anticipated RPG Octopath Traveler also arrives on the Nintendo Switch tomorrow, and is eligible for the 20% Prime discount. If you’re unfamiliar with the game, you’ll find a trailer above and the official synopsis below.

Eight travelers. Eight adventures. Eight roles to play in a new world brought to life by Square Enix. And now, you can enjoy all of them in the new demo. Step into the shoes and live the stories of each of the eight travelers and freely explore the world of Orsterra. Then, carry your choices and adventure into the main game with save data transfer.

Use each character’s special abilities in and out of battle. Break through enemy defenses by discovering and targeting weaknesses. Store Boost Points with each turn and then spend them at strategic times to strengthen abilities, chain attacks, or provide aid. Choose the path you wish to walk and discover what lies beyond the horizon.

• Explore multiple, distinct RPG adventures in a world created by Square Enix

• Choose from eight characters, each with their own distinct story

• Deep, strategic turn-based combat with a layered battle system

• Visuals inspired by retro RPGs, brought to life with modern touches and a rousing, dynamic musical score

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.