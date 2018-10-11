‘Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker’ Apparently Got a Mature Rating In Taiwan

Ever since its release on Nintendo 3DS and Switch a little while back (following its successful run on Wii U), Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker has been working its way back into our hearts with its fun puzzles and adorable characters. But apparently, a rating group in Taiwan felt this might be a wee bit much for younger gamers.

Based on this report from Nintendo Life, Nintendo’s official distributor in Taiwan have slapped the game with a Mature rating sticker. And that’s odd, considering that the game’s official box art shows it as being an acceptable title for ages 6+. You can see the image for yourself below, taken from Weblink’s store page.

Obviously this appears to be an example of misbranding, unless someone took Stormy Daniels’ comments about Donald Trump and comparing something of his to Toad to heart. Even then, the game is innocent as all get out — and yes, Toad wears his hat all the time.

Nintendo Life posted this on Twitter and got all sorts of wild reactions from its audience, as you can see from the tweets below:

We assume that Nintendo is probably already aware of this problem and looking to remedy it. But we can assure you that Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker is a game that players of all ages can enjoy. That is, unless they announce a Bowsette expansion…

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker is available now for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS, as well as the Wii U.

