Cards Against Humanity to Open Board Game Cafe in Chicago

The makers of Cards Against Humanity are opening their own board game cafe in Chicago. The Cards Against Humanity company, which produces the wildly popular tabletop party game, announced the Chicago Board Game Cafe, which will open in early 2020. The new restaurant will have a full menu and bar, plus two escape rooms and a full selection of games located inside a converted bank vault. The new venture will be in a 14,000 square foot space, making it the largest board game cafe in the city.

The makers of Cards Against Humanity have made headlines in the past for their elaborate PR stunts, which range from buying a strip of land on the US/Mexico border to Black Friday sales that charge more money or involve nonsensical product. However, this new restaurant isn’t a stunt, but rather a longstanding dream of the makers of the game. “We’ve been making games for almost 10 years now, and we’ve seen that games, food, and theater have an incredible capacity to bring people together and create community,” said Cards Against Humanity co-creator Max Temkin. “It has been our dream for a long time to do a really ambitious version of a game cafe and share it with people. We hope it doesn’t fail in an embarrassing fashion.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Guests can reserve a private table for $30, with the reservation fee being applied to food and drink. In addition to having teachers on hand to explain game rules, the escape rooms will be created by The House Theatre of Chicago, a local non-profit. One of the escape rooms will have a Cold War era theme, while the other will feature a rescue between two stranded spaceships.

You can find out more information about the Chicago Board Game Cafe on their website.