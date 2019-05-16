Castlevania Anniversary Collection Available Now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

It has been 33 years since the original Castlevania game was released for the Famicom Disk System, with a North American release following the next year on NES. The platformer has since become a favorite for many gamers, especially with several titles across gaming, comics, and television being released over the past three decades. That said, in celebration of Konami‘s 50th anniversary, they have decided to release the Castlevania Anniversary Collection, which features a total of eight titles and it is available across all major platforms as of today. There is even an eBook included that digs a little deeper into the Castlevania universe.

Featuring titles such as the first one in the series to The Adventure, Belmont’s Revenge, and more, this collection is surely one that fans will not want to miss. Luckily, it is available on PC and consoles, so obtaining it won’t be entirely to difficult for old and new fans alike.

“Konami’s Castlevania Anniversary Collection traces the origins of the historic vampire franchise,” reads the Steam description. “Included is a unique eBook with details provided by developers, artists and others inspired by the Castlevania legacy which sheds a fresh light into the world of Castlevania.

“Released as part of the Konami 50th Anniversary celebration, relive these timeless classics that helped define the platformer genre. From the Belmont clan to their extended bloodlines and allies, the Castlevania Anniversary Collection is the best first step for anyone to take into the world of Castlevania and the fight against Dracula!”

Here is everything included with the Castlevania Anniversary Collection:

Castlevania

Castlevania II Simon’s Quest

Castlevania III Dracula’s Curse

Super Castlevania IV

Castlevania The Adventure

Castlevania II Belmont’s Revenge

Castlevania Bloodlines

Kid Dracula (never released in English before)

History of Castlevania – Book of the Crescent Moon

The Castlevania Anniversary Collection is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about this? Ready to return to some classic Castlevania titles in the new collection? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!