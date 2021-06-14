Castlevania Requiem Physical Release Announced for PlayStation 4

✖

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and Castlevania: Rondo of Blood are two of the most critically-acclaimed games in Konami's franchise, and now both are getting a physical release on PlayStation 4! The two games were released on the platform in 2018 as Castlevania Requiem, but only as a digital compilation. Today, Limited Run Games announced during its E3 presentation that the compilation will get a physical release in the near future. Retro enthusiasts might be happy to know that Rondo of Blood will also see a retro release on the Turboduo console, as well. An exact date has not been announced as of this writing.

The announcement from Limited Run Games can be found embedded below.

The cult classic is coming back to modern consoles. Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood is getting a physical edition on PS4 via https://t.co/uFFLbeCnQB! More details to come. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/Qvb0p9zJpZ — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 14, 2021

Castlevania has been getting a lot of love from Limited Run Games, of late. In addition to the physical release for Castlevania Requiem, the publisher is currently offering a physical release for Castlevania Anniversary Collection. Pre-orders are available through June 27th, and the two collections should be the perfect way for fans of the franchise to revisit the series.

Limited Run Games is known for offering both standard physical releases, as well as expensive collector's editions filled with additional items. It's unclear whether or not Castlevania Requiem will receive a similar treatment, but it seems like a safe bet, given the massive popularity of the series!

For those unfamiliar with Limited Run Games, the publisher offers physical releases for games that have been offered as digital only options. Offerings from Limited Run Games tend to be available for a set pre-order window, usually lasting about a month. There has been a lot of controversy over digital storefronts and how long they might continue to offer games. Limited Run Games' philosophy is "physical is forever," assuring buyers that the games they purchase will be available long after storefronts shut down.

Do you plan on purchasing the physical release for Castlevania Requiem? Are you a fan of these two games? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!