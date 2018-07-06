Castlevania Season 2 Release Date Confirmed, First Peek At Trailer

Oh, to be on the Anime Expo show floor right now. There are a lot of great surprises getting revealed tonight, including a first look at the Kill la Kill game. But now some great news has surfaced for the second season of the animated Castlevania series. And we finally know when we’re going to get it.

During a panel today at the show, it was confirmed that season 2 of the series will be getting an eight-episode run (double what the original season had with four episodes) and will make its debut on the service starting on October 26. Writer and executive producer Warren Ellis made the announcement official on Twitter, as you can see below:

On top of that, a fan has apparently caught first footage of the trailer using their mobile phone. It’s a little crude in quality but you can make out what’s happening, with a whole lot of carnage happening in the 30 or so seconds it runs, followed by the reveal of the release date. More than likely, Netflix will release an official version of this any second now. Here’s the “rough cut” in the meantime.

Netflix's Castlevania animated series season 2 trailer. Premieres on October 26, 2018.

More details about the series can be found here in the initial announcement posted over at Comic Book. Here are some of the details provided by Megan Peters:

“Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.”

Now it’s just a matter of seeing whether or not we can hang on until October to see what the Belmonts are up to next. “Enough talk, have at you!”