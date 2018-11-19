CBS Airing Gamers Choice Awards Next Month, Nominees Announced

Next month will bring us the annual presentation of The Game Awards, hosted by Geoff Keighley and promising us a number of surprise reveals and honorable nods to the best in the video game business. But it looks like that’s not the only game awards show that’s happening.
CBS has announced that it will air the first ever network-televised Gamers’ Choice Awards on December 9, hosted by gaming expert Marcus “djWheat” Graham and TV personality Carrie Keagan. It’ll be the home for various awards, including most anticipated game, best game and best personality — to which, yes, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is nominated.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Here are the nominees for the show, which users can vote on by going to its official page:
Fan Favorite Male Gamer/Streamer
- Ninja
- Shroud
- Dr. Disrespect
- Tyler1
- TimTheTatman
- Summit1g
- Dr. Lupo
- Tfue
- Lirik
Fan Favorite Female Gamer/Streamer
- Imane “Pokimane” Anys
- Rumay “Hafu” Wang (itsHafu)
- Kristen “KittyPlays” Michaela
- AnneMunition
- Kat “Mystik” Gunn
- Kim “Geguri” Se-Yeon
- Amira “Xmiramira”
- Julia “Juliano” Kiran
- Zainab “zAAz” Turkie
Fan Favorite Game
- Fortnite
- God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Overwatch
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Celeste
- League of Legends
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
- Monster Hunter: World
Most Anticipated Game
- The Last of Us 2
- Kingdom Hearts 3
- The Elder Scrolls 6
- Death Stranding
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Rage 2
- Days Gone
- Anthem
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
Gaming Moment of the Year
- Ninja Plays with Drake
- The_Happy_Hob beats the Dark Souls Trilogy without taking a single hit
- Red Dead Redemption 2 has the biggest opening weekend of any entertainment property ($725 million)
- Dr. DisRespect hits a $100 headshot
- Tyler1 returns to League of Legends
- 16 year old Joseph Saelee becomes Tetris World Champion
- Soviet Womble attempts a tactical strategy
Fan Favorite Retro Character
- Mario (Super Mario Bros.)
- Link (The Legend of Zelda)
- Donkey Kong (Donkey Kong)
- Pacman (Pacman)
- Bomberman (Bomberman)
- Bonk (Bonk’s Adventure)
- Mega Man (Mega Man)
- Sonic the Hedgehog (Sonic the Hedgehog)
- Samus Aran (Metroid)
Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Musician)
- Marshmello
- Post Malone
- Snoop Dogg
- Drake
- Lupe Fiasco
- Justin Bieber
Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Athlete)
- Austin Creed (AKA Xavier Woods)
- Gordon Hayward
- Kenny Omega
- Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson
- Ronda Rousey
- Jeremy Lin
- Neymar Jr.
- JuJu Smith-Schuster
- David Price
Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Actor)
- Vin Diesel
- Mila Kunis
- Terry Crews
- Olivia Munn
- Zac Efron
- Henry Cavill
Most Desired Franchise Resurrection
- Half-Life
- F-Zero
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Earthbound
- Chrono Trigger
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
- Jet Set Radio
Fan Favorite Video Game Character
- Kratos (God of War)
- Connor (Detroit: Become Human)
- Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Marvel’s Spider-Man)
- Lara Croft (Shadow of the Tomb Raider)
- Leo Caruso (A Way Out)
- Alexios and Kassandra (Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey)
Fan Favorite Multiplayer Game
- Fortnite
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Overwatch
- A Way Out
- World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Monster Hunter: World
The show airs on December 9 if you want to see who wins!