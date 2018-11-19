CBS Airing Gamers Choice Awards Next Month, Nominees Announced

Next month will bring us the annual presentation of The Game Awards, hosted by Geoff Keighley and promising us a number of surprise reveals and honorable nods to the best in the video game business. But it looks like that’s not the only game awards show that’s happening.

CBS has announced that it will air the first ever network-televised Gamers’ Choice Awards on December 9, hosted by gaming expert Marcus “djWheat” Graham and TV personality Carrie Keagan. It’ll be the home for various awards, including most anticipated game, best game and best personality — to which, yes, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is nominated.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are the nominees for the show, which users can vote on by going to its official page:

Fan Favorite Male Gamer/Streamer

Ninja

Shroud

Dr. Disrespect

Tyler1

TimTheTatman

Summit1g

Dr. Lupo

Tfue

Lirik

Fan Favorite Female Gamer/Streamer

Imane “Pokimane” Anys

Rumay “Hafu” Wang (itsHafu)

Kristen “KittyPlays” Michaela

AnneMunition

Kat “Mystik” Gunn

Kim “Geguri” Se-Yeon

Amira “Xmiramira”

Julia “Juliano” Kiran

Zainab “zAAz” Turkie

Fan Favorite Game

Fortnite

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Overwatch

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Celeste

League of Legends

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

Monster Hunter: World

Most Anticipated Game

The Last of Us 2

Kingdom Hearts 3

The Elder Scrolls 6

Death Stranding

Cyberpunk 2077

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Rage 2

Days Gone

Anthem

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Gaming Moment of the Year

Ninja Plays with Drake

The_Happy_Hob beats the Dark Souls Trilogy without taking a single hit

Red Dead Redemption 2 has the biggest opening weekend of any entertainment property ($725 million)

Dr. DisRespect hits a $100 headshot

Tyler1 returns to League of Legends

16 year old Joseph Saelee becomes Tetris World Champion

Soviet Womble attempts a tactical strategy

Fan Favorite Retro Character

Mario (Super Mario Bros.)

Link (The Legend of Zelda)

Donkey Kong (Donkey Kong)

Pacman (Pacman)

Bomberman (Bomberman)

Bonk (Bonk’s Adventure)

Mega Man (Mega Man)

Sonic the Hedgehog (Sonic the Hedgehog)

Samus Aran (Metroid)

Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Musician)

Marshmello

Post Malone

Snoop Dogg

Drake

Lupe Fiasco

Justin Bieber

Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Athlete)

Austin Creed (AKA Xavier Woods)

Gordon Hayward

Kenny Omega

Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson

Ronda Rousey

Jeremy Lin

Neymar Jr.

JuJu Smith-Schuster

David Price

Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Actor)

Vin Diesel

Mila Kunis

Terry Crews

Olivia Munn

Zac Efron

Henry Cavill

Most Desired Franchise Resurrection

Half-Life

F-Zero

Banjo-Kazooie

Earthbound

Chrono Trigger

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Jet Set Radio

Fan Favorite Video Game Character

Kratos (God of War)

Connor (Detroit: Become Human)

Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Marvel’s Spider-Man)

Lara Croft (Shadow of the Tomb Raider)

Leo Caruso (A Way Out)

Alexios and Kassandra (Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey)

Fan Favorite Multiplayer Game

Fortnite

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Overwatch

A Way Out

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Monster Hunter: World

The show airs on December 9 if you want to see who wins!