CD Projekt Red Not in Talks With Sony About Acquisition

CD Projekt Red has been in the news quite a bit lately. Not only did the company announce that its Witcher series has surpassed 75 million copies sold, but it also revealed that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the upcoming DLC for its latest game, is officially coming to the Summer Game Fest next month. Alongside all this, the company has seen rumors start to swirl about supposed talks with Sony about an acquisition. This actually isn't the first time this rumor has been thrown out there, but, just like every other time, it appears this is just wishful thinking on the part of Sony fans.

This latest rumor seems to have started in a few Discord servers, but a PR rep from CD Projekt Red made it clear that this is definitely not happening. The exact words were, "yah, we're not in such talks with Sony," in response to a tweet from YouTuber LastKnownMeal who, to their credit, was also saying the leaks weren't true. It's hard to get much more definitive than that without the official account saying something on its own. It's safe to assume that the PR rep wouldn't be out there tweeting publicly if this scuttlebutt had any chance of being true.

Yah, we're not in such talks with Sony. — Ola Sondej (@olasondej) May 29, 2023

Of course, it wouldn't be surprising to see CD Projekt Red be approached by someone like Sony. The PlayStation creator is up against a Microsoft company that is seemingly on its way to acquiring Activision Blizzard. For its part, Sony acquired Destiny developer Bungie last year, but adding a company like CD Projekt Red to the brand would be quite the get. That said, with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt crossing 50 million copies sold in the last quarter, it's not like CD Projekt needs much help putting out great games. Fortunately for fans, it doesn't look like it'll be slowing down any time soon.

As mentioned, Cyberpunk 2077's DLC should be out relatively soon. We don't have a firm release date just yet, but CD Projekt Red seems to be aiming for a 2023 window. In fact, we might see the release date announced during its showing at the Summer Game Fest. CD Projekt also has the next Witcher game in active development along with a Witcher-related multiplayer game. Suffice to say, there will be plenty of CD Projekt games on the way over the course of the next few years.