Celeste Developer Reveals New Video Game Earthblade

Extremely OK Games, which is best known at this point for developing the popular platformer video game Celeste, has announced that it's next video game will be a "2D explor-action" video game called Earthblade. Beyond the name and a poster, Extremely OK Games has also revealed the vibe of the title by sharing a teaser of its music by Lena Raine.

At this point, there is no attached release window of platforms for Earthblade. It seems fair to assume that it will at least release for PC. At this point, Celeste is available for PC as well as modern consoles, and it seems unlikely that it would not release for, say, the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch at whatever date in the future it does come out on. You can check out what Extremely OK Games calls Earthblade's "vibe reveal" below:

Earthblade 🌷 Vibe reveal! (🔊sound on!)

A 2D explor-action game in a seamless pixel art world. The next release from the Celeste team, coming 20XX. pic.twitter.com/ceAM80PEaG — Extremely OK Games (@exok_games) April 19, 2021

"We didn't want to reveal much about the game or its story yet, but we think that this well establishes the world and the feeling of being in it," Extremely OK Games' Maddy Thorson says in the official blog post announcing Earthblade. "We also just wanted to let everyone know the name of the game now that we've settled on one, so that we can all stop calling it EXOK4."

"We've debated back and forth how to talk about this game during development," Thorson continues. "While making Celeste, we basically tweeted out whatever interesting-looking thing we were working on day-to-day, when we were in the mood for sharing. But an air of mystery lends itself particularly well to this project, so we've opted to save it all up for a big reveal that will hopefully blow your socks off."

