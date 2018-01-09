CES 2018 PlayStation Trailer Shows Off Their Epic Franchises and “Positive Momentum”

CES 2018 is in full swing and it has gotten off on a really strong start so far! Sony definitely brought their own flair to the show with a brand new trailer at the start of their showcase to remind fans why such a force to be reckoned with in the gaming market. With a full, and impressive, line up of games slated for this year – Team Sony took a moment to show off what’s in store while also reflecting back on their “positive momentum.”

Where last year focused on hardware, this year brought games more into focus. In the trailer seen above, courtesy of our friends over at Dualshockers, titles like God of War and Ghost of Tsushima took center stage the enthrall fans of the PlayStation platform with an exiting tease of future enjoyment. With all the talk recently about God of War, it’s hard not to get excited every time the newly revamped Kratos comes onscreen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The conference also had Chief Executive Officer Kazuo Hirai discuss a little bit more about the platform while simultaneously looking awhile while also reflecting back on the previous year as he mentions PlayStation “has continued to build upon the positive momentum in the gaming world.”

With a renewed focus on PlayStation VR this year, and many killer franchises making a comeback, it seems that 2018 will definitely put that mentioned momentum to good use and we honestly can’t wait to see what else the Sony platform has in store!

In other CES news, the new HTC Vive Pro VR set was also announced:

“There’s a clear need in the VR market for a premium VR experience with high resolution display, integrated audio and the best components available today in a headset,” said Daniel O’Brien, GM U.S., VIVE. “Vive Pro offers an immediate upgrade for both VR enthusiasts and enterprises that want to utilize the best VR experience.”