EA Sports College Football 25 Receives Surprise Patch

The developers at EA Sports are firmly looking ahead to College Football 26, but the team still has at least one last update before it’s time to move on fully. On May 14, College Football 25 went down for maintenance for a few hours, and when they came back up, players had a new update to download. The 1.024 update in College Football 25 isn’t a massive update by any means, but it is a little strange that Electronic Arts hasn’t told players what’s in the patch.

With that in mind, this patch is most likely focused on small stability and performance fixes for College Football 25. That makes sense considering the team is, as mentioned, in the thick of development for College Football 26, which is set to launch on July 10th. A few players on Twitter and Reddit have claimed that a few nerfs have been handed down in Ultimate Team, though EA Sports hasn’t confirmed those.

Unless EA Sports decides to change course and drop patch notes for Update 1.024, we’ll likely never know any of the specifics of this patch. Instead, it’s best to assume that this is a stability patch. As fans have noted, things like Team Builder and Objectives in Ultimate Team are still experiencing issues, so EA hasn’t done anything too substantial with this patch.

It’s also worth noting that College Football 25 has released several small updates throughout the year and hasn’t shared patch notes. It usually saves those for larger updates, so we don’t expect to hear anything else about this patch. If EA does share something, we will update this post with more information.

Fortunately, we don’t have to wait too much longer for College Football 26. So far, details about the next game are light, but we do know it’s coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on July 10th. EA is planning to reveal more about CFB 26 later this month, so expect to hear more about what’s changing very soon.

If you preorder before launch, you’ll earn a College Ultimate Team Choice Pack, Coach Points for Dynasty mode, and Skill Points for Road to Glory mode. You can also pick up the Deluxe edition to get three days of early access, 4,600 College Football Points for Ultimate Team, and another CUT Choice Pack. Plus, you can pick up the MVP Bundle and grab Madden NFL 26 and all of its preorder rewards.