This ‘Chex Quest HD’ Trailer Will Transport You Right Back to the ’90s

Many gamers who grew up in the 1990s may know of the kid-friendly Doom-like game known as Chex Quest. A disc containing the title was released via millions of boxes of Chex cereal, and it was quite the fun little adventure. That said, a team has come together to remake the game in HD, and they have released a new trailer that is sure to drum up some nostalgia.

“In 1996 the advergame Chex Quest was released as a prize inside of millions of boxes of Chex breakfast cereal,” the devs said in a post on their Facebook page. “It was essentially a kid-friendly Doom total conversion telling the story of the Chex Warrior who travels across the galaxy to rescue the cereal people from the evil inter-dimensional Flemoids. It was considered a very successful promotion in its time and the game gained a cult following that persists to this day.”

Using Unreal Engine 4, they will be recreating the 5-level adventure that once came in a cereal box. “It will feature all of the same ‘weapons’, enemies, power-ups and levels from the original,” they said. “The levels will be redesigned in regards to their layouts, but the themes and overall aesthetics will be consistent with the original levels.”

The Chex Quest HD remake is actually being developed by volunteers in their spare time, which is likely why it has been in development for some time. Of course, when it comes to such a masterpiece, no rush is required.

That said, it’s unknown when the team will complete the project, but when they do, it has been noted that the game will be free to all who wish to play it. You will definitely see me at the front of that line.

How about you? Were you able to experience the glory that is Chex Quest during your childhood, or will you now be waiting for the HD remake? Speaking of which, did you ever think we would see an HD remake of Chex Quest? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7 and let’s discuss!