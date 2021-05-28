Chivalry 2 Beta Launches on Consoles and PC

✖

Chivalry 2’s release date isn’t far away now with the game scheduled to release on June 8th, but would-be players don’t have to wait until then to try it out. instead, you can hop into the game’s open beta now that it’s launched on consoles and on PC platforms. This beta follows the first closed test which was released back in April, though that one wasn’t as widely accessible. What’s more, this one doesn’t require a pre-order or anything like that, so you’re free to hop into the beta as soon as you download it.

The Chivalry 2 beta got underway on May 27th and is scheduled to continue until June 1st. It’s available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, and on the PC via the Epic Games Store, and there’s no NDA in place, so you’re able to talk about whatever you play. That means that you can also watch people play the game on Twitch and other streaming platforms if you want to see what it’s like before you play yourself.

Chivalry 2 Open Beta starts TODAY! May 27 (11am ET) to June 1 (11am ET): FREE Cross-Play Open Beta on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Preload available now. Enjoy some crazy highlights from last month's Closed Beta while you wait. pic.twitter.com/O6rUr3kTf7 — Chivalry 2 (@ChivalryGame) May 27, 2021

Another positive about the beta is that it’s a cross-play test in addition to a preview of the game itself, but not all of the cross-play features people might’ve been expecting are enabled at this time. After people tried getting into the game and teaming up with others across platforms, it became apparent that there weren’t cross-platform parties nor were there cross-generation parties on the PlayStation systems, but those on the Xbox could form parties across their Xbox consoles. The developers commented on the matter and said those types of parties wouldn’t be possible during the beta and that the team is working on getting the feature up and running, but don’t expect it to be enabled before or when the game launches.

Our team has worked to pivot to review the possibility of providing this feature as quickly as possible. It will not be available at launch on June 8, but the team hopes to bring it online in an update once a development timeline is established. — Chivalry 2 (@ChivalryGame) May 28, 2021

Chivalry 2 is scheduled to launch for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, and on the PC via the Epic Games Store on June 8th.