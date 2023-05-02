Chivalry 2 Update Gets Huge Update Just in Time for PS Plus Release

Chivalry 2 just got another big update, and it couldn't have come at a better time given that the game is part of this month's PlayStation Plus lineup. The timing of the update is welcome enough, but beyond the normal features added like weapons, maps, and modes, this update also includes the cross-platform parties feature that players have been waiting on for quite a while. Through this feature, players can not only play against one another regardless of platforms but can also team up with one another in parties, too, which should be helpful now that the game will have an influx of PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Cross-platform parties do exactly what the name suggests with that feature being basically identical to the versions of it we see in other games. By using unique friend codes within the game, players can add others regardless of their preferred platform to continue teaming up with one another. The patch notes for the latest Chivalry 2 update offered a bit more on the specifics of this feature:

"We are excited to finally be releasing a beta version of this long requested feature to Chivalry 2, which now allows players to add players to their in-game Friend List from any platform through the use of friend codes," Torn Banner Studios said in the notes for this week's update. "Each player has a unique friend code that can be generated. Once added, players can invite friends and create parties in the main menu, regardless of their platform. Please note that, while this feature is now available for players, it is currently in Beta – which means some bugs and issues can be expected as we continue to improve this feature. If you are having issues with adding a friend or joining a friend's party, please attempt re-adding your friend or restarting your game."

Cross-platform parties are just one part of the Raiding Party Update. There's also the new Sacking of Bridgetown map, the Heavy Cavalry Sword weapon, the Mounted Arena mode, and more. You can read up on all of that here and can download the game for free now if you're a PS Plus subscriber.