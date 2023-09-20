Chivalry 2's Long-Awaited Reclamation Update Gets Delayed Again

Last month, publisher Tripwire Interactive announced that Chivalry 2's long-awaited Reclamation Update was going to miss its original August target date. Obviously, that month has come and gone and Chivalry 2 fans are still waiting. Unfortunately, today Tripwire and developer Torn Banner Studios announced that the Reclamation Update is being delayed yet again. Currently, the update is still expected to be released by the end of 2023, but we don't have an exact release date.

What's in the Chivalry 2 Reclamation Update?

Unfortunately our team are still working on a number of issues that need to be fixed before we can get The Reclamation Update (2.9) live on all platforms.



As a result, the release target is now this fall.



More info: https://t.co/WrpZWrY32N — Chivalry 2 (@ChivalryGame) September 19, 2023

While we may not know when exactly to expect the Reclamation Update, we do know some of the things it will include. The highlights include a new Campaign Pass and Free For All map set in the desert. There's also a new limited-time mode called "Last Peasant Standing" and a limited-time Arena mode called "Mounted Combat." All of those were not available in the 2.9 Live Test, so players haven't had a chance to check any of them out. That said, the Live Test did include several other new features.

Potentially the most exciting thing players were able to check out in the Live Test is the new Siege Crossbow weapons. These massive bows can actually pierce through barricades because of their extra firepower, though they will take longer to reload and come with limited ammo. On top of all that, there is also several combat changes and quality-of-life improvements that players have been asking for over the last few months. All told, it should be a solid update, whenever the developers are able to get it out the door.

Chivalry 2 Patch 2.10

One of the lesser-discussed things about Patch 2.9 getting hit with several delays is how it has impacted future patches. Previously, Patch 2.10 was set to launch by the end of 2023, but this latest delay means that it's probably not coming until 2024. Tripwire and Torn Banner haven't committed to pushing it out of 2023, but they do say the chances of it coming this year are "now looking less likely."

That said, the team does still plan to release quite a bit of content in 2024, yes the technical issues it has been dealing with are obviously pushing everything back right now, but we'll just have to wait and see if this changes any of Chivalry 2's 2024 plans. Regardless, the ultimate hope is that, when the Reclamation Update drops later this year, it's exactly what fans have been waiting all this time for.

Chivalry 2 is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.