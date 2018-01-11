Internet Reacts to Supermodel Chrissy Teigen Asking for Nintendo Switch Help

Super Model Chrissy Teigen is known to indulge in her passion for all things Nintendo with some of her favourites including the most recent Super Mario Odyssey. That being said, the expecting mother is having a hard time with motion sickness as of late and took to her Twitter to ask for some help with Nintendo Switch game picks.

what are some good 2d games for my switch? I’m entering motion sickness time. I have Sonic Mania but losing rings peaks my anxiety and I can’t take Xanax — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 9, 2018

The responses were immediate, even including our very own editor, and former IGN host Naomi Kyle. The quest for looking for a suitable 2D game quickly turned into Stardew Valley Hell, despite many warning her to stay away if she wanted to retain any semblance of a social life. The replies were pretty helpful. Some helpful, some hopeful, but ultimately – pretty cool to see the gaming community come together to offer some friendly advice.

A lot of people swear by Stardew Valley. I liked it for a bit before getting into Mario — Dave Smith (@redletterdave) January 9, 2018

Be careful. One day you’ll try to pick it up for a few minutes and BAM! 6 hours have passed. “…just one more day and I can unlock the greenhouse…” — Tobias (@Tobziez) January 9, 2018

…. And that was the last time we heard from Chrissy. 😔 — Chimo (@2ndHandTardis) January 9, 2018

stardew valley it is! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 9, 2018

But … things went a little left of center when someone told her she couldn’t clear out her entire farm, and she began stressing about not being able to clean.

I already deleted it. I can’t take some of my meds pregnant and it’s just stressing me out not being able to clean. I like to do things on my own time, not the weather’s. I have the structure in my head. it’s just a really tough situation okay guys I’m SORRY — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 10, 2018

I’ve been told not to clear the entire farm. I have to quit then. I can’t go about my dating and crop planting knowing there are weeds by the pond. I just cant. I quit — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 10, 2018

And that’s when others stepped in, including Kyle, to save the day and offer a social media shoulder to cry on for emotional support:

CHRISSY DON’T QUIT, YOU CAN DO IT! If you liked Animal Crossing and Harvest Moon, I think you’ll adore it. — joey noelle 🥂✨ (@joeynoelle) January 10, 2018

Don’t listen to that advice. You can clear the entire farm if you want to, that’s the beauty of this game! Your bed is your best friend at the start. Sleep early and often and you’ll have time/energy to clear your farm so you can get back to schmoozing. — Naomi Kyle (@NaomiKyle) January 10, 2018

Stardew Valley definitely is an addictive game, very easy to sink hours and hours into. There were plenty of other suggestions, including Oxenfree, revisiting the Sonic franchise, and more. Hopefully she can get her gaming fix in soon – we’ve all been there!