CHVRCHES to Play Death Stranding Song at The Game Awards

This year’s The Game Awards, the annual awards ceremony produced by Geoff Keighley, is set to feature a number of announcements, awards, trailers, and performances when it takes place the night of December 12th. Green Day, for example, is set to perform at the event, and now CHVRCHES has revealed that the band will perform it’s own video game song during the awards show.

If you were somehow unaware, CHVRCHES has a song called “Death Stranding” that’s part of a whole album of Death Stranding-inspired songs from prominent artists, including the likes of Major Lazer and Bring Me the Horizon. As with all things related to Hideo Kojima, the song largely appears to be considered pretty good if perhaps overly indulgent. There’s no telling what it’ll look like when played live at The Game Awards this year.

For those curious that haven’t yet heard “Death Stranding” by CHVRCHES, or for those that want to experience it all over again, you can listen to it below:

Here’s the full set of songs on Death Stranding: Timefall (Original Music From the World of Death Stranding):

“Trigger” Major Lazer x Khalid “Ghost” Au/Ra x Alan Walker “Death Stranding” CHVRCHES “YELLOW BOX” The Neighbourhood “Meanwhile…In Genova” The S.L.P. “Ludens” Bring Me the Horizon “Born in The Slumber” Flora Cash “Sing to Me” MISSIO

Here’s how PlayStation’s official product page for Death Stranding describes it:

“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.”

Death Stranding is now available for PlayStation 4, and it was recently revealed that the game would also be coming to PC in 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the recently released video game right here.