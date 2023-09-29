Cities Skylines 2 Delays Next-Gen Console Versions

Cities: Skylines 2 was originally set to launch on October 24 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Today, PC players learned that the game is still on track to make that date for their platform of choice, but Cities: Skylines 2 is being delayed on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Unlike some of the other delays we've seen recently, this split delay won't be short. Console players won't be getting access to the game until sometime during spring 2024. That means console fans should expect a delay of at least four months, making it very significant.

The original game was first released on PC before coming to consoles nearly two years later, so having it available on consoles day one would have been a massive achievement for developer Colossal Order. That said, a four-month wait isn't that long compared to the original release, so it's still great to see the team getting it ready so quickly. Colossal Order says the reason for the delay is because the team has "realized that we need more time to reach the quality targets we have set for Console." In addition to the delay, the minimum and recommended specs on PC have been updated. If you're planning to play on that platform, it's definitely worth hopping onto the official site to make sure your rig is ready.

What's New in Cities: Skylines 2?

Mayors! We’re hard at work getting the game ready for release. We've come to realize that we need more time to reach the quality targets we've set for Console. We want to provide the best experience for our players, we’re updating the release window for Xbox & PS5 to Spring 2024. pic.twitter.com/eljCTi0deF — Cities: Skylines (@CitiesSkylines) September 28, 2023

Like its predecessor, Cities: Skylines 2 is an in-depth city builder. You'll have the ability to drill down into the fabric of your city and create the town of your dreams. One of the big selling points from Colossal is that you'll have access to "epic scale," meaning that you can build cities that rise into the clouds and sprawl far across the horizon. You can also take a micro view of the city and watch as your citizens go about their daily lives.

Skylines 2 also has an expanded suite of climate options. Not only can you pick a map to set your seasonal weather, but you'll need to factor in natural forces as you expand your city so that your increased pollution doesn't affect the world around your city too much. In short, Cities: Skylines 2 takes most of what players loved about the original game and blows it out in major ways.

Cities: Skylines 2 Pre-Order Bonuses

Cities: Skylines 2 doesn't have any pre-order bonuses, but if you decide to buy the Ultimate Edition, you'll get access to the game's expansion pass. The pass includes a San Francisco Set that unlocks on day one and features several items from the famous city. Then, you'll get several more content drops throughout the next six months including three radio stations, two content packs, an asset pack, and the Bridges & Ports expansion. You'll be able to pick all of this content outside of the San Francisco Set separately, but buying the Ultimate Edition will get you the entire bundle for 22% off the purchase price.

Cities: Skylines 2 launches on PC on October 24. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions will launch during spring 2024.