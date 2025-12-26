Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Director Drops New Tease of Next Game

The director of the acclaimed RPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 at Sandfall Interactive has dropped a tease of what the studio will look to do next. In recent weeks, Sandfall has been receiving many accolades for its work on Expedition 33, most prominently by winning Game of the Year at The Game Awards. Naturally, as the awards have continued to pile up, fans have started to wonder about what Sandfall might do next to follow Expedition 33. And while we don’t yet know exactly what’s to come, Sandfall director Guillaume Broche has made clear that it will be of a similar scale to the studio’s debut title.

Speaking in the latest issue of Edge (via Knowledge), Broche was asked about whether or not Sandfall would look to scale up and create a larger game for its next project. In the wake of so much critical and commercial success, many other developers around the globe would go about things in this manner, as bigger is often seen as better. Instead, Broche said the goal of Sandfall is to generally remain the size it is now, as it allows those in charge to best be able to manage a project while remaining hands-on themselves.

“I think it’s good to have limitations when you are creative. It’s the best way to be the best version of yourself,” Broche said. “We could scale up now [that] we have a lot more money, but I would say it’s not tempting for us, because even the management team and myself, we’d have to be hands-on and doing things for ourselves. We love making games more than we love managing, so we want to keep doing that. These past five years were some of the best of my life, and I want to be happy like that again.”

Could Sandfall’s Next Game Be an Expedition 33 Sequel?

Currently, Sandfall hasn’t said what its next game will end up being. Naturally, many fans want to see a sequel or spin-off to Expedition 33, which is something that those at Sandfall haven’t ruled out. In an interview earlier in 2025, Broche made clear that Clair Obscur is intended to be a franchise that Expedition 33 is only the start of.

“Clair Obscur is the franchise name. Expedition 33 is one of the stories that we want to tell in this franchise,” Broche said. “Exactly what it will look like and what the concept will be is still too soon to announce, but what is sure is that this is not the end of the Clair Obscur franchise.”

Regardless of whether Clair Obscur continues with a new installment as Sandfall’s next project or the studio looks to do something completely different, it’s encouraging to hear that this future title won’t have its scale blown up by a sizable amount. This suggests that Sandfall’s second game could release sooner than we might think, even if it is still a few years down the road.

