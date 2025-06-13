Clash of Clans Board Game Sets Kickstarter Launch Date with New Trailer

Earlier this year, Supercell and Maestro Media unveiled their new board game project, Clash of Clans: The Epic Raid. This brand-new tabletop version of the game brings the mobile game’s fantasy world to a new format. And now, the project has finally revealed its Kickstarter launch date. That means Clash of Clans fans will soon be able to back the project to ensure it becomes a reality. Not only that, but they will be able to snag bonus rewards, including a Golden Barbarian King mini!

Clash of Clans is wildly popular as a mobile game. And these days, that means it’s high time for the IP to be reimagined in board game form. Like many board game projects these days, the Clash of Clans tabletop game will take advantage of crowdfunding to get ready for production and release. The project comes from Maestro Media, a company with prior experience bringing pop culture icons like Hello Kitty to the tabletop world. For an early look at the concept for its latest project, check out the Clash of Clans: The Epic Raid trailer below:

The Kickstarter page for Clash of Clans: The Epic Raid is already live. But gamers can’t actually back the project just yet. The crowdfunding campaign itself will begin on June 17th, as revealed in the brand-new Kickstarter launch trailer above. At that time, gamers will be able to pledge to help bring the highly anticipated game to life, with the backer rewards to match.

Kickstarter Details for Clash of Clans: The Epic Raid

As the trailer reveals in animated form, the board game version of the iconic mobile game will utilize minis to really bring the battle to life. Players will build their defenses, deploy offensive units, and raid one another’s bases in this fast-paced tabletop translation of the Clash of Clans mobile game. The game comes from designers Eric M. Lang and Ken Gruhl. Both have several successful projects under their belt already, with Lang working on Marvel: United and Star Wars: The Card Game and Gruhl heading up Life in Reterra.

Kickstarter promo image for Clash of Clans: The Epic Raid

The Kickstarter campaign for Clash of Clans: The Epic Raid goes live on June 17th at 9 am EDT. At that time, the page should be updated with more details on the various backer reward tiers. If you want a reminder of exactly when the campaign goes live, you can follow the project to get an email.

For now, you can check out the page for general details about the project and the special Golden Barbarian King miniature and alt art unit tile you’ll get for being an early backer. These, along with the other images shown, are just early concepts and may change with fan feedback.

The upcoming board game Kickstarter campaign is one of a few exciting Clash of Clans projects currently underway. The mobile game is also being translated into an animated TV show by Netflix, as announced last month. Clearly, now is an exciting time to be a Clash of Clans fan.