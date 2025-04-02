Tomb Raider: The Crypt of Chronos Going Live on Kickstarter Soon

With the release of the latest set of Tomb Raider video game remasters in February, fans of Lara Croft might assume they’ve had their game release news for the year. But now, Tomb Raider fans can look forward to revisiting the iconic action-adventure series in a new format. Iconiq Studios has shared that they’re planning a new board game called Tomb Raider: The Crypt of Chronos, set to arrive on Kickstarter on May 27th. This immersive tabletop game will bring Lara and her foes to life with exclusive minis and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new Tomb Raider board game will be produced by Iconiq Studios, which creates high-quality collectibles, with previous collaborations with Street Fighter, Silent Hill, and the SAW series. Now, in collaboration with Crystal Dynamics, the company plans to bring gamers an action-packed board game based on Lara Croft’s adventures in the Tomb Raider franchise.

First look at Tomb Raider: The Crypt of Chronos

Along with confirming the Kickstarter launch date for May 27th, Iconiq Studios shared some details about what players can expect from this new Tomb Raider board game. While more surprises and perks will be revealed when the Kickstarter goes live, we can at least get a sense of what the gameplay will be like.

Tomb Raider: The Crypt of Chronos Gameplay Details

The upcoming Tomb Raider board game, The Crypt of Chronos, will follow Lara Croft on a quest to Kairos, where she seeks out the Chronos Artifact. Gamers will explore the island game board, navigating “dynamic levels” and rolling six Lara dice to complete actions like exploring, gathering resources, and uncovering hidden secrets. Players will choose how to assign their dice, boosting the power of certain actions while taking away from others.

The game will, as any Tomb Raider game should, feature puzzle-filled tombs that challenge players to think even more strategically about their gameplay actions. In addition, players will be able to craft various items, including weapons, outfits, and even unique abilities. And players will need them, as Nalta Tech has dispatched mercenaries to the island to race Lara to the Chronos Artifact. Players will race against the clock and battle powerful enemies on their quest to claim the prize.

Preview of the game board for Tomb Raider: The Crypt of Chronos

Tomb Raider: The Crypt of Chronos will feature two different game modes, giving you options depending on how long you’d like to play:

Adventure Book Mode with quick, 20-60 minute adventures

Island Campaign Mode for an immersive, 3-hour-long experience

The game offers randomized locations and missions, giving it replayability to ensure that players can enjoy Tomb Raider: The Crypt of Chronos multiple times without getting bored. And with planned 3D minis, it looks to be a beautiful tabletop gaming experience. Fans can follow the Kickstarter for this upcoming Tomb Raider board game to get notified when it goes live on May 27th. Along with the ability to back the game, we should get some more insight into the Kickstarter perks and stretch goals at that time. The game’s full release date has not yet been revealed and will likely depend on how the Kickstarter campaign goes.

Are you looking forward to a board game adventure set in the Tomb Raider universe? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!