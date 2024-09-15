Mega Man Gets Another Crossover, but Fans Just Want a New Game

Later this month, Mega Man will be joining Brawlhalla, a free-to-play fighting game available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and mobile. The event will kick-off on September 25th, but details are limited at this time. We should get a lot more information over the next week, but the vast majority of crossover characters in the game serve as skins for existing fighters. Presumably Mega Man will be treated the same way, and players will have to spend Mammoth Coins to obtain the Mega Man design. The Mega Man trailer also features his animal companions Rush and Beat, so it will be interesting to see how they might factor in.

The Brawhalla Mega Man trailer can be found below.

While Brawlhalla players are excited to see the blue bomber's arrival in the game, Mega Man fans seem less enthusiastic. On YouTube, Reddit, and X/Twitter, Mega Man fans have shared their frustrations with the crossover. It's not that they have any real opposition to the character being in Brawhalla, but they're frustrated that Capcom has done so little with Mega Man in recent years outside crossover events. The reality is, the last new Mega Man game came out in 2018, and these crossover appearances in games like Brawhalla and Funko Fusion aren't doing much to satisfy fans.

It might come as little solace, but Capcom is well aware of the demand for a new Mega Man game. Earlier this year, the Capcom Super Elections were held. The Super Elections encouraged fans to vote on several different categories, including the Capcom franchise most in need of a revival or new game. Dino Crisis took home the crown overall, but Mega Man took second place with 63,395 votes. Capcom has also frequently addressed fan complaints about the long wait between Mega Man games. Most recently, the publisher stated that it's "considering how to create games for it on an ongoing basis."

While Mega Man is one of the most well-regarded icons in all of gaming, it's clear that he hasn't gotten quite the same level of treatment as we've seen for Mario or Sonic. Hopefully Capcom will figure out a way to turn things around and make fans a little happier. For now, we'll all just have to settle for the occasional crossover or cameo!

