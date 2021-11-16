CMON Is Making Another Marvel Tabletop Game

The maker of Marvel United is teasing another Marvel project, this time featuring Galactus and the Silver Surfer. Later this week, board game publisher CMON will announce its 50th Kickstarter campaign, which will likely fund a new board game project. Following up on the success of Marvel United, a cooperative board game featuring dozens of Marvel characters, it appears that CMON is returning back to the Marvel Universe for another game. A teaser posted by the board game YouTube channel Quackalope revealed that CMON is working on a new game featuring the Silver Surfer. Based on the teaser of “He is coming,” it’s likely that the game will involve Galactus, the planet-eating foe of the Fantastic Four.

There are a couple of noticeable takeaways from the brief teaser posted by Quackalope. The Silver Surfer miniature unboxed during the teaser is not in the same chibi-style as the miniatures in Marvel United, which likely means this is not an expansion of that game. We will also point out that CMON has made massive figures of world-ending threats before, so it’s not outside the realm of possibility that backers will have the option of purchasing a “to scale” Galactus figure the size of a toddler. CMON infamously released a Cthulhu figure for Cthulhu: Death May Die that stood nearly two feet tall.

Videos by ComicBook.com

CMON’s core business model relies on large Kickstarter projects with numerous expansions and extras exclusive to backers. It’s also not surprising that they’re returning to Marvel characters for their next big Kickstarter project. The Kickstarters for Marvel United and Marvel United: X-Men raised nearly $9 million, making it one of their most profitable games of all time.

For those who don’t want to back a Kickstarter project, CMON typically releases its core games for a wider retail release. There will likely be a ton of Kickstarter-exclusives, so you’ll want to give whatever this project is a long look.

Expect a formal announcement to come on November 19, 2021. We’ll have a full breakdown of the new Marvel game then.