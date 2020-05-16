CMON Reveals First Look at Zombicide: Invader and Cthulhu Comics

This weekend is CMON's Virtual Expo, and to celebrate they are delivering a host of interviews and fun events that you can participate in from the comfort of your couch (or you know, that sweet Batman cape office chair you're rocking). We're joining in on the CMON fun with a cool surprise of our own, so we are happy to reveal an early preview of two new comics coming from CMON, Zombicide: Invader, and Cthulhu: Death May Die. The two books are part of a three series collection coming to Kickstarter later this year, and you can get your first look at what's in store for you right here. No creative teams have been revealed yet, but you can check out both previews starting on the next slide!

Each series will feature a full story of course, but they also come with a sweet added bonus for fans of those particular game franchises. Each issue will come with additional content in the form of new characters and cards to use in the game, complete with miniatures. While the campaign isn't live yet, you can find it right here when the time comes.

You can check out the official description of the campaign below.

"For our next Kickstarter project, it's time to take all that expertise and go to new, uncharted territories.

We present to you CMON Comics - volume 1, featuring stories set in the universes of Zombicide, Zombicide: Invader and Cthulhu: Death May Die. Coming soon to Kickstarter! Stay tuned."

As for CMON Expo, you can check that our on CMON's Facebook page right here, and the official description can be found below.

"We love CMON Expo, and we're very sorry to have to cancel it this year. We love the chance to interact with our friends and fans, discuss current and future projects, play together...

So we decided to create a con experience like we have never done before. We introduce you to CMON Virtual Expo!

Our Virtual Expo will be held at the CMON Expo Facebook page, so make sure to follow it if you don't want to miss anything!

Panels, contests, painting, prizes, announcements, and lots of surprises!

#CMONexpo2020 #CMONvirtualexpo"

Hit the next slide to check out the preview of Zombicide: Invader and Cthulhu: Death May Die, and hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics and tabletop!