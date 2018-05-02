Coffee Crisis: A New Caffeinated Couch Co-op Experience

There’s a game. A game about coffee. Already, I was sold. Coffee Crisis is a caffeinated couch co-op game that revels in a retro style while providing a classically good experience.

I knew this was right up my alley as someone that enjoys a fine cuppa of that delicious covfefe the moment I received the following statement from the dev team:

“If you’re a fan of good old fashioned beat ’em ups, you’re going to love Coffee Crisis – set to the sweet, sweet sounds of Heavy Metal, this game features gorgeous hand drawn sprites, destructible (and tossable!) environmental items, and a rogue-inspired Death Metal mode with over 50 modifiers. Crush a fistful of alien meat and take advantage of the custom Twitch & Mixer integrations that allow viewers to help the streamer, hurt the streamer, or just make each stream more Metal.”

Between the music and the classic gamestyle, this game hits so many of those “must play” check points for me personally, and it’s something I think a lot of other PC gamers out there can vibe with me on. Plus, it’s co-op! No longer is it necessary to fight those aliens, one-eyed monsters, or old men shooting lasers out of their eyes alone – now, you can drag your best bud into the mayhem as well!

“Coffee Crisis was originally released on the Sega Genesis/Mega Drive and features a truly authentic retro beat ’em up experience- the sprites and environments are all built to spec for Sega’s beloved 16-bit system.”

The Smurglians have invaded Earth, and they’ve come to take our three most precious resources: coffee, heavy metal, and, most horribly, our Wi-Fi. Baristas Nick and Ashley each bring their own special brew to the fight, with unique abilities and special moves, they’re ready to take on whatever the Smurglians throw at them.

Key Facts and Features

Ten Levels of Smurglian Smashing Goodness

An authentic retro-styled experience originally released on the Sega Genesis

Gorgeous hand-drawn sprites and environments

Local co-op to fight aliens with friends

Twitch & Mixer Integration

Available on Mac, Windows and Linux

Coming soon to PC, Xbox One & Nintendo Switch

We don’t have an exact release date yet but it’s good to know that Coffee Crisis is coming to Xbox One, PC, and the Nintendo Switch. Playing this with joy-cons? YES, PLEASE!