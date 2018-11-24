‘Coffee Crisis’ Is a Caffeinated Couch Co-op Experience Coming to Nintendo Switch

There’s a game. A game about coffee. Already, I was sold. Coffee Crisis is a caffeinated couch co-op game that revels in a retro style while providing a classically good experience.

“If you’re a fan of good old fashioned beat ’em ups, you’re going to love Coffee Crisis – set to the sweet, sweet sounds of Heavy Metal, this game features gorgeous hand drawn sprites, destructible (and tossable!) environmental items, and a rogue-inspired Death Metal mode with over 50 modifiers. Crush a fistful of alien meat and take advantage of the custom Twitch & Mixer integrations that allow viewers to help the streamer, hurt the streamer, or just make each stream more Metal.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Between the music and the classic gamestyle, this game hits so many of those “must play” check points for me personally, and it’s something I think a lot of other gamers out there can vibe with me on. Plus, it’s co-op! No longer is it necessary to fight those aliens, one-eyed monsters, or old men shooting lasers out of their eyes alone – now, you can drag your best bud into the mayhem as well!

“The Smurglian race has come to Earth and they’re not leaving until they steal our three most prized commodities: heavy metal, free Wifi, and our coffee,” the studio explains. “They launch their invasion from a coffee shop and spread their assault by possessing all the local grannies, bros, and country singers! Little did they know that their ground zero is also the heaviest, most-metal coffee shop on the planet, and home to earth’s most unlikely defense: Nick and Ashley, two baristas ready to brawl!”

“Crunch through fistfuls of alien meat as you stop the invasion with a variety of grabs, special moves, and suplexes, all set to an incendiary heavy metal soundtrack! Play solo or join up with a friend to fight across ten unique locations ranging from your Coffee House HQ to the far reaches of outer space. Stomp an army of wild alien enemies and their brainwashed humans with weapons like sacks of coffee beans, Martian lava swords, and severed alien limbs!”

Key Facts and Features

14 Levels of Smurglian Smashing Goodness

Gorgeous hand-drawn sprites and environments

Local co-op to fight aliens with friends

Encounter random modifiers that could make you an invincible killing machine or summon a swarm of raging possessed cowgirls! You’ll never experience the same cup of cosmic coffee carnage twice!

Hard-Hitting, Face-Melting Heavy Metal Soundtrack!

Brainwashed grannies and dangerous amounts of caffeine!

Coffee Crisis officially lands on the Nintendo Switch on November 30th, while being available now on PC. Want to talk even more about coffee and aliens (of course you do!)? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.