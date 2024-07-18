What Time Does College Football 25’s Standard Edition Release?

EA Sports College Football 25 has already been available in “early access” for multiple days for those who opted to purchase its Deluxe Edition, which retails for $99.99. Everyone else who didn’t throw down this extra $30 has been patiently waiting for Friday, July 19th, when the football sim will formally begin hitting store shelves. To that end, if you’re wondering when College Football 25 will finally be available to play, here’s what you need to know.

College Football 25 Release Time

Notre Dame walkout in EA Sports College Football 25.

In old-school fashion, EA Sports College Football 25 won’t become available until midnight. What’s different about this launch, though, is that midnight is specifically based on the EDT time zone. Rather than releasing the game at midnight in each time zone across the United States (and the rest of the world), it will instead unlock across all regions at this time. This means that for those in the U.S., it will become playable at 12:00 am EDT, 11:00 pm CDT, and 9:00 pm PDT.

If you’re looking to have the game ready to go at this instantaneous moment, EA Sports has allowed pre-downloads for College Football 25 across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. This means that if you’ve pre-ordered the game digitally already, you can start downloading it to your console of choice at the time of this writing. And if you haven’t already bought it, you might want to look to do so sooner rather than later.

Will College Football 25’s Servers Crash?

Close-up of USC vs UCLA in EA Sports College Football 25.

One big fear that the College Football 25 community has is that the game’s servers might struggle upon its release. This is something that has already been seen throughout this week as College Football 25 has seemingly drawn in millions of players in its early access phase alone. As a result, EA Sports has had some difficulties with the servers as so many are looking to play the game at once.

With this in mind, there’s a chance that these issues might become amplified further with so many others now playing College Football 25 after its standard edition launch. If you find yourself met with any errors throughout this weekend, it’s likely to be expected. We’ll be sure to keep you up to date here on ComicBook if any major problems do emerge that impact the ability to play College Football 25.