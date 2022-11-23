ComicBook.com's 2022 Holiday Gift Guide for Pokemon
It's almost the holidays, which means it's time to figure out what to get the Pokemon fan in your life. The Pokemon franchise is known for its universal appeal, which means that everyone from age 5 to age 95 can be a Pokemon fan. Luckily, there's a ton of different potential gift ideas, ranging from new video games to Pokemon cards and accessories to more expensive merchandise.
If you're looking for that perfect Pokemon gift, read on! We've got something in our gift guide for everyone!
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
The newest Pokemon games this year are Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, a pair of new Pokemon games for the Nintendo Switch. The games are the first open-world Pokemon games and come with an expansive world to explore and hundreds of Pokemon to catch. While each edition contains minor differences, players will only need one to enjoy the full Pokemon experience. The games can be played on any Nintendo Switch and will likely be the main Pokemon games for the next several years.
Where to Buy: Amazon
Price: $59.99
Pokemon Legends: Arceus
Surprisingly, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet aren't the only Pokemon games to be released this year. Pokemon Legends: Arceus is another innovative Pokemon game set in the past, with players able to interact and capture Pokemon without battling them. This game offers a distinctively different experience than most Pokemon games, but was still wildly popular when it was released in early 2022. If you're sure that your loved one hasn't gotten a Pokemon game this year, Pokemon Legends: Arceus is definitely a strong option.
Where to Buy: Amazon
Price: $59.99
Pokemon Trading Cards
Most kids love Pokemon cards, but many parents struggle on what packs, boxed sets or tins they should buy their kids. One of the joys of the Pokemon Trading Card Game is that packs are fun to open, so the easiest solution is to just buy a bunch of booster packs and stick them in a stocking. If you're looking to make a really big impression on a loved one, buy them the Ultra Premium Collection, which comes with several exclusive variant cards and numerous booster packs and accessories.
Where to Buy: Amazon
Price: $119.43
Pokemon Battle Academy
Another Pokemon card game option is Pokemon Battle Academy, a boxed set that actually teaches kids how to play the Pokemon Trading Card Game. Pokemon Battle Academy comes with several decks, each of which are designed to show kids how to play the card game in a very methodical and easy-to-learn fashion. Plus, parents can get in on the action, too, so they can learn about the card game that their kids love to play. There are two versions of Pokemon Battle Academy. The link below is for the more recent set that includes Pokemon V cards.
Where to Buy: Amazon
Price: $23.95
Pokemon Carry 'N' Go Volcano Playset
Jazwares makes a ton of great Pokemon toys, including numerous Pokemon figurines and accompanying figurines. The newest one of these is the Carry 'N' Go Volcano Playset, which comes with four Pokemon figures along with a multilevel playset that can easily be packed up and taken on the go. If you have a kid who loves to travel with some Pokemon, this playset should be the perfect addition and goes great with other Pokemon toys.
Where to Buy: Amazon
Price: $39.99
Pokemon Model Kits
Another cool hobby crossover are the Pokemon model kits, which are small plastic model kits that can be assembled by hand. No glue or clippers are needed, just an ability to follow picture instructions and a steady hand to place a handful of stickers on the model. Not only is this a great afternoon activity for kids, it's also a fun way to introduce a great hobby to young one. There are dozens of Pokemon models made by Bandai, including a "Quick Model" line that's perfect for kids.
Where to Buy: Amazon
Price: $12.00
Pokemon MegaBlocks
While there aren't Pokemon LEGO sets, MegaBlocks has a line of popular Pokemon sets, which have grown increasingly larger and more complex over time. One of their best sets is the Jumbo Pikachu, which stands a foot tall and has several poses. This set has over 800 pieces, so it's definitely meant for someone who knows their way around a LEGO set. This is another great choice for someone who loves to build and loves Pokemon.
Where to Buy: Amazon
Price: $58.99