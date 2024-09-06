Concord Is Dead, Astro Bot Is Phenomenal – ComicBook Nation's Quick Save

This has been one of the most bizarre weeks in the history of PlayStation. On one hand, Sony announced that it would suddenly be shutting down its new multiplayer shooter, Concord, after the game failed to make an impact in any way. Conversely, Astro Bot is launching to close the week and is far and away one of the best exclusives that has been seen so far on the PS5.

Host Logan Moore and special guest Max Roberst break down what these events mean for PlayStation not only now, but in the years to come. Should Sony continue to push for a piece of the live-service pie or should Astro Bot become more of the type of game that is synonymous with the PlayStation brand? All of these questions and more are broken down in this week's Quick Save.

You can listen to the full show right here:

Subscribe to ComicBook Nation!

ComicBook Nation is now a whole Nation of Podcasts! Make sure you get the latest from:

There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation. BE SURE TO SUBSCRIBE as we drop all sorts of BONUS MATERIAL on YouTube and/or audio platforms, in addition to our main shows!

To stay up to date you can:

Be sure to also follow this week's Quick Save hosts on social media as well to continue the conversation!

Logan Moore – @MooreMan12

Max Roberts – @MaxRoberts143