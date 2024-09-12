Who Is the PS5 Pro Even For? – ComicBook Nation's Quick Save

The PS5 Pro's price, specs, and release are front and center on Quick Save.

Hot off the heels of releasing Astro Bot, Sony announced this week that the PS5 Pro will launch this November at a staggering cost of $700. Expectedly, this price point has been met with a ton of negativity, primarily because PlayStation itself didn't even provide a particularly great reason for why the console should be purchased.

In light of this news, what does the price of the PS5 Pro mean for the eventual PlayStation 6? And is a piece of hardware like this even needed given how many games continue to be developed with last-gen consoles in mind? All of these topics and more are discussed on this week's Quick Save!

You can listen to the full show right here:

