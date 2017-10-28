Conan O’Brien Gets Down On Some Assassin’s Creed Origins With Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Resident red-haired comedian Conan O’Brien has a segment specifically about playing some video games, often very badly. In his usual ‘Clueless Gamer’ segment, O’Brien is paired up with a celebrity to play the latest in anticipated gaming titles. Last portion centered around Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, now the latest addition to the Clueless Gamer line-up showcases the late night comedian taking to the sandy trenches of Ancient Egypt as Bayek in Assassin’s Creed: Origins.

In true O’Brien fashioned, he takes some digs at fellow gamer, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It wouldn’t be his style if he didn’t take the opportunity to get in a few jabs about his renowned football industry. Luckily, those type of injuries don’t have any impact in the world of Assassin’s Creed and the pair team up to take on the incredibly vast world that Ubisoft has created.

The latest installment in the series is the largest yet and it is impressive. Fans of the franchise get a small look at what all Origins has to offer through the Clueless Gamer bit but, just like previous highlights from the comedian, he doesn’t do too hot. Unless the objective is to plow down as many pedestrians as possible like it’s Grand Theft Auto: Egypt. In that case, he’s doing great. Essentially, it’s hilarious. And a lot of things end up in flames. So … typical Conan, we guess. Take a look at this month’s segment in the video below:

Good news though for anyone that has a few concerns regarding the chariot glitch seen above: Ubisoft released a massive day one patch to resolve a few issues. Though our review is in progress, the game itself has been a wonderful ride that is well worth it for any Assassin’s Creed fan, or those looking to get into the franchise.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.