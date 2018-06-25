Conan Exiles Releases The Imperial East Pack DLC

Conan Exiles has now released the new game’s first DLC called The Imperial East Pack that comes with armors, weapons, and more.

Developers Funcom announced the release of the DLC recently, an optional purchase that’s now available across all platforms. Conan Exiles just released not long ago in May, so the DLC gives players a quick way to expand their game if they’re already looking for more to do. However, Funcom says that DLCs like this one are only part of what they have planned.

“We’re excited to have launched the first DLC for Conan Exiles, but DLCs are only one part of the post-launch strategy for the game,” said Funcom Creative Director, Joel Bylos. “We are also working on bug and stability fixes along with several free updates, including pets and taming, new dungeons, a new religion, and more. These are all large, game-altering updates that will be provided free to all players.”

The Imperial East Pack, a cosmetic DLC inspired by the eastern lands of Khitai, is now available for purchase on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Check out our dev blog for the full rundown of what you can find in this DLC pack, or watch the trailer below.https://t.co/cdHsIFhivP pic.twitter.com/WXMEJBUW2H — CONAN EXILES (@ConanExiles) June 22, 2018

The DLC pack is available in each platform’s store now for $9.99 with tons of content that’s exclusive to The Imperial East. Below is everything that you’ll get when you purchase the DLC, but you can also learn more about it by checking out the trailer above.

The Imperial East Pack

39 new Khitan building pieces. A full set of building pieces with the same stats as existing tier three.

15 new armor pieces in three sets, such as the Khitan Officer Armor. Light, medium and heavy sets with an epic end-game version of each.

9 new weapons in one Khitan weapon set. Same power as iron weapons with an epic end-game version of each weapon.

5 new warpaints in Khitan style. Decorative warpaints in jade, black, white and red.

25 new placeables, such as a dragon idol and hanging lamps. Can be created at an all new Khitan Artisan station.



If you haven’t yet played Conan Exiles, you’ve got plenty of time to catch up with others since the game has only been out nearly two months now. To help make up your mind, you can check out our full review here to give you an idea of what to expect in Conan Exiles.