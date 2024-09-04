Concord Physical Copies Are Selling for Over $100 on eBay

Concord's immediate removal for sale has some willing to drop over $100 on the game's physical edition for PlayStation 5. Within the past day, PlayStation announced that it would be shutting down its failed multiplayer shooter, Concord, later this week on September 6th. Immediately after this news was dropped, Sony removed Concord from the PlayStation Store and began doling out refunds to those who bought it. Ironically, though, this news of Concord now being snapped out of existence has many PlayStation collectors looking to drop big money on the game's physical edition.

When looking at confirmed sales for Concord on eBay, it can be seen that the game is already selling consistently for over $100. Most versions of Concord seem to be selling between $80 and $100, but some have gone for as much as $150. The same is true for the special edition Concord DualSense, which Sony released in tandem with the game. This controller is going for even more money and has confirmed sales that have gone as high as $175.

Why Is Concord Reselling for So Much Money?

So why exactly are people doing this? Concord is going to shut down entirely so there's no reason whatsoever to own the game. Even if you have the disc, the servers for Concord will still be offline, making the physical version nothing more than a paperweight. The answer to this question likely depends on who you ask, but most people believe that Concord will be incredibly rare moving forward. Analysts have estimated that the game only sold about 25,000 copies in total prior to PlayStation's decision to shut it down. As such, there are very few copies of the game in circulation which should hold true in perpetuity as it will surely never be printed again. With this physical copy of Concord being so rare, some are looking to sit on it to resell later at even higher prices down the road, while others simply want to add it to their own collection for the novelty it carries with it.

If you're looking to snag a physical edition of Concord for yourself, I have to recommend that you steer clear of eBay and other resale sites for now. Some retailers like GameStop, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy still have physical versions of Concord sitting on their store shelves. I would know because I actually purchased a physical edition of the game within the past day from my local Walmart. While these copies are likely going fast, I'd suggest you do your due diligence locally before forking over two or three times the game's standard rate.