Which Sonic the Hedgehog Characters Deserve Their Own Series After Sonic 3 and Knuckles?

With the roaring release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and, earlier this year, Knuckles, fans of the movie’s Blue Blur have been dining quite well. Still, while we do have the recently announced Sonic the Hedgehog 4 to look forward to in 2027, there is the possibility of expansion via television shows. So, which characters would be great for such an occasion? Here’s who we think deserves it.

Shadow the Hedgehog

Shadow pictured in Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Of course, given his grand appearance in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, it seems rather likely that more Shadow (Keanu Reeves) is on the way. This especially seems likely due to Sonic 3‘s post-credit scene, where we see him, alive and well, grabbing one of his Inhibitor Rings that crashed onto Earth.

As a series, we could see Shadow come more to terms with the unfortunate death of Maria, as well as outrunning G.U.N, who are likely still trying to get him. From this, we could also potentially see the inclusion of fan-favorite Rogue the Bat and E-123 Omega, as both are closely related to Shadow and G.U.N in the games. Even more so, it could give us some clues as to Dr. Robotnik’s fate and who is in control of the Metal Sonics in the mid-credit scene. While it could be a bit pricy given the over usage of CGI and Keanu Reeves, that can be cut down by shortening the episode count and making it a mini-series. However, given the success of the films, that may be a doable feat and one fans would enjoy quite a lot.

Tails & Agent Stone –

The Knuckles TV series with Knucles (Idris Elba) and Wade (Adam Pally) featured Agent Stone (Lee Majdoub) in the show, so a series following our lovable fox mechanic Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey) and the goat-milk latte-making henchman would be a match made in Sonic heaven.

While the two are enemies, there is a shared connection in that both of them have come off more as sidekicks to their bigger halves (Sonic and Dr. Robotnik, respectively). With that said, they also share a passion for crafting, creating a fun rivalry and battle of wits. Still, with Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) seemingly dead, Agent Stone may be looking for some guidance on to how to live up to Robotnik’s legacy. Tails, despite being a force for good, would be the perfect teammate to help him make a difference, as Knuckles did with Wade.

G.U.N

Despite not being a specific character, the G.U.N organization is an interesting bunch that would be great to explore in a series. The introduction of Director Rockwell (Krysten Ritter) already presents a potential major star for the show – especially since it seems she’ll be a key figure in the future. Even still, you could include Sonic side character stapes Rachel (Natasha Rothwell) and Randall (Shemar Moore), with the former being a G.U.N agent.

A G.U.N. series would see the group capturing creatures like Sonic (Ben Schwartz) or Shadow and eliminating other-worldly threats, a la Marvel’s Loki. This was done a little in the Knuckles series, through the characters of agents Mason (Scott Mescudi) and Willoughby (Ellie Taylor). Now that Commander Walters (Tom Butler) passed away, the two defectors could be re-recruited (if they survived being stranded in another dimension, of course).

The show can be a big set-up for G.U.N to become the big bad for the next Sonic films – especially if Metal Sonic is their creation. Furthermore, it could be a great way to world-build and dig into the interesting lore unexplored in the films – like Sonic and Shadow’s origins.

Team Chaotix

While they haven’t explicitly been introduced in the films, Sonic Heroes‘ Team Chaotix would be a welcomed addition to the franchise via a series. The team, composed of Espio the Chameleon, Vector the Crocodile, and Charmy the Bee, are a ragtag group of detectives-for-hire.

Early rumors of them being brought into the Sonic movie universe have been floating around, with the format possibly being their own show or a featured role within Knuckles Season 2. Despite that, the lovable trio would prove as a nice change of pace, trading in huge action pieces for some detective work, with a side of charm and comedy. In the same vein as G.U.N, Espio, Vector, and Charmy could solve odd cases in and around Earth and expand upon lots of lore and history within the franchise. Team Chaotix can also introduce more characters like Big the Cat, Rogue the Bat, and, more importantly, Amy Rose, who is seen in the mid-credits of Sonic the Hedgehog 3.