New York Times Connections Answers for March 17th

Want to know the categories and answers for today’s Connections? If so, we’ve got you covered, plus a few helpful hints, for The New York Times’ Connections puzzle for today, March 17th. As one of the publishers’ most popular games alongside Wordle and Strands, Connections’ challenging category-based gameplay has kept tons of fans coming back daily for the puzzles. Today’s puzzle has some tricky categories but nothing that we haven’t dealt with before. But, if you’re having trouble with sorting the words, we’ve got all the answers and categories, along with some tips and hints, for today, March 17th’s Connections.

The New York Times’ Connections focuses on 16 different words and your job is to sort them into four secret categories. You’ll choose four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories range from living room furniture or shapes to X-Men or 80’s pop culture icons. You only have four strikes and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections has some intriguing word choices, like ben folds and Spontaneity.

Today‘s Connections for March 17th has some interesting words to use for the categories, which is always a tell that it’ll be a bit of a difficult one. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: Pickup, Garbage, Abandon, Fiber, Maroon, Freedom, MC, Strand, Thread, Monster, Spontaneity, Jackson, Ben Folds, String, Unrestraint, and Dump.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: It binds all of us

Green: Can be whatever you want!

Blue: What about these big wheels?

Purple: How many members does it have?

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Filament

Green: Uninhibitedness

Blue: Kinds of Trucks

Purple: Bands Minus the Number Five

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into which categories, here are the answers to Connections for March 17th:

Yellow: Fiber, Strand, String, Thread

Green: Abandon, Freedom, Spontaneity, Unrestraint

Blue: Dump, Garbage, Monster, Pickup

Purple: Ben Folds, Jackson, Maroon, MC

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.