New York Times Connections Answers for March 21st

Is today’s Connections stressing you out? No worries, for we at ComicBook have gotten all of the answers and categories, plus some hints and tips, for today, March 21st’s Connections from The New York Times. The category-based game has been a hit since its release in 2023, putting it alongside other titles like Strands, Crosswords, and Wordle. Today’s Connections is one of the harder puzzles recently with its categories, but it’s nothing we can’t handle. In any case, we’ve got everything you need, from the correct answers, categories, and hints for future puzzles and such, for March 21st’s Connections.

The main objective of Connections is that, with 16 different words, you’ll sort them into four secret categories. Choose four words or phrases that you think could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from crayon colors or family members to streaming services or literary terms. You only have four strikes and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections can be quite the difficult one.

The categories in today’s Connections are a bit on the obscure side, though not completely impossible to get. However, it does throw some wrenches at you with words that could give you a strike if you’re not careful. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: Compass, Icon, Soap, World, Legend, Exam, Stencil, Chart, Scene, Ruler, Mitzvah, Circle, Great, Sphere, Lion, and T-Square.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: A fancy word for personal background

Green: Someone who ’lights’ up your life

Blue: We’ve laid down the blueprint

Purple: Words that come after a word for pub

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Milieu

Green: Luminary

Blue: Architectural Drawing Tools

Purple: Bar ___

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into which categories, here are the answers to Connections for March 21st:

Yellow: Circle, Scene, Sphere, World

Green: Great, Icon, Legend, Lion

Blue: Compass, Ruler, Stencil, T-Square

Purple: Chart, Exam, Mitzvah, Soap

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below!